Gas: Operators Clear Air On Impact Of M’East Crisis On Prices In Nigeria

As the ongoing crisis in the Middle East sends shockwaves through global energy markets, with Nigeria inevitably feeling the ripple effects, the Nigeria Liquefied and Compressed Gases Association (NLCGA) has advised Nigerians not to panic over upsurge in cooking gas price from N1,000 to N1,400 per kilogram.

Specifically, the Association explained that Nigeria was no longer at the full mercy of global supply disruptions, and the continued investment in local gas infrastructure by key industry players is proving to be exactly the kind of resilience the nation needs.

President of Nigeria Liquefied and Compressed Gases Association (NLCGA), Felix Ekundayo, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, while speaking on the impact of the Middle East crisis on gas prices in Nigeria.

He said the initial concerns amongst stakeholders in Nigeria’s gas sector was whether there would be major adverse effects, noting that the country was now better positioned to withstand external disruptions than in previous years. Ekundayo emphasized that Nigerians should not panic over the recent increase in cooking gas prices.

According to him, while prices have risen from N1,000 to about N1,400 per kilogram, the situation remains under control when compared to past crises. Ekundayo explained that the current price adjustment reflected a global trend triggered by supply disruptions, particularly from the Middle East.

He noted that ex-depot prices had also increased by about 13 per cent in the short term, largely due to international market pressures. At the center of the global disruption is Qatar, widely regarded as the world’s largest producer of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Its Ras Laffan industrial city, which contributes nearly 20 per cent of global LNG supply, has been significantly affected by the crisis. The escalation of hostilities in the region led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for energy exports.

As a result, LNG shipments from Qatar have been severely disrupted, effectively removing a substantial volume of gas from the global market. This sudden supply gap has triggered a sharp rise in energy prices worldwide, with countries dependent on imports bearing the brunt.

Nigeria, though partially reliant on imports, has managed to cushion the impact due to recent strides in domestic production. Ekundayo highlighted that Nigeria’s dependence on imported gas has dropped significantly to about 13 per cent.

This, he said, was a major achievement for the industry and a clear indication that local production capacity is improving. He attributed this progress to sustained investments in local gas infrastructure by key industry players.

Facilities such as the Dangote Refinery and the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) have played pivotal roles in boosting domestic output.

According to him, the Dangote Refinery alone accounted for about 56 percent of Nigeria’s total LPG production in the past year, underscoring its importance in stabilizing supply within the country. The growing contribution of inland gas producers has also strengthened Nigeria’s energy resilience.

As a result, the majority of LPG and LNG consumed locally is now processed within the country, reducing exposure to global shocks. Ekundayo noted that although current price increases may be uncomfortable for consumers, they are relatively modest compared to previous crises.

During the last Iran-Israel conflict, Nigeria experienced a near 40 per cent surge in gas prices. “The difference this time is clear,” he said. “Domestic production is working. Nigeria is no longer at the full mercy of global supply disruptions.”

Despite this progress, Ekundayo stressed that there is no room for complacency. He described the current situation as a wake-up call for stakeholders to intensify efforts in expanding local gas infrastructure. He called on members of the NLCGA to invest more in gas processing plants, storage facilities, and distribution networks.

Such investments, he said, are crucial to further reducing Nigeria’s vulnerability to external shocks. Ekundayo concluded by encouraging industry players to collaborate closely with the Association’s Secretariat and explore opportunities ahead of its Annual Conference.

He reiterated that strengthening Nigeria’s gas sector will not only enhance energy security but also drive economic growth and improve the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians.