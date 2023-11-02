Gas: Nigeria’s Export Capacity Drops As Eu’s Demand Surges

Dwindling liquefied natural gas shipment is currently threatening Nigeria’s earnings in Europe. Findings revealed that despite surge in demand for the fuel, which has reached 124 million tonnes or $50.8 billion yearly, only a total of 487,000 tonnes valued at N155.3 billion ($ 204.5 million) have been penciled to be ferried out this month by seven vessels.

Currently, Nigeria does not have capacity to meet their demand because of low production and other challenges. Further findings revealed that Nigeria had only 18 per cent capacity of the total gas demand by the European Union.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position, three vessels left on Sunday this week with LNG Ogun leading with 66,000 tonnes; LNG Benue, 66,000 tonnes and LNG Borno, 66,000 tonnes, while four left Onne Port in the first week of the month. Early this month, NPA shipping data explained that Gaslog Singapore left the port with 80,000 tonnes; LNG Oyo , 66,000 tonnes;

LNG River Niger, 66,000 tonnes and LNG Port-Harcourt II, 77,000 tonnes. Before the latest shipment, Spain and Portugal had taken delivery of 3.1 million tonnes of the cargoes in 2023 from Onne Port. While Spain took delivery of 2.7 million tonnes, Portugal imported 1 million tonnes from the country. It was revealed that between 2022 and 2023, the country exported 23.7 million tonnes of gas.

According to the October 2023 Global Gas report from the International Gas Union (IGU) Qatar, Russia and Nigeria will be the three next dominant liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters to Europe af- ter the United States of America. The gas report also noted that Europe was strengthening its partnerships with some countries to meet its growing demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Also, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the country exported N1.3 trillion in the first six months of the year, noting that a total of N622 billion and N639. 37 billion worth of LNG were ferried out in first and second quarters respectively. This year, data by S&P Global indicated that the country’s LNG exports had reached nine million tonnes, compare with total exports 14.7 million tonnes in 2022, leading to 39 per cent drop in exports because of force majure declarations.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has admitted that Nigeria gas failed to take advantage of the significant increase in the demand for natural gas by European countries with its 200 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserve since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war last year, leading to a huge energy crisis and increased demand for alternative sources of gas.

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, noted in Abuja that Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves remain largely under tapped for export and domestic markets. It would be recalled that in June 2023, ships movement monitored by New Telegraph indiacted that LNG Port Harcourt II shipped 77, 090 tonnes of the fuel to the port of Dahej in Indian Ocean.

Also, LNG Ondo ferried out 66, 327 tonnes to the port of Dapeng, China, while LNG Akwa Ibom laden with 63, 591 tonnes went to KWMZR Port. Also, BW Brussels with 69,069 tonnes delivered its cargo at the port of Withnell Bay, Australia. The shipping data indicated that LNG Cross River discharged 63,300 tonnes at the port of Sines, Portugal.

In February, NPA’s shipping data indicated 10 vessels left Onne Port with 656,000 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas with Barcelona Knutsen led with 80,000 tonnes; LNG Bonny II, 77,000 tonnes; LNG Finima II, 77,000 tonnes; Vivirt City LNG, 76000 tonnes; Vivit Americas, 75,000 tonnes; LNG River Niger, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Cross River, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Sokoto, 63000 tonnes;

LNG Rivers, 63,000 tonnes and Navigator Capricorn with 12,000 tonnes. Meanwhile, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in April, this year signed an agreement with a Norwegian company, Golar LNG (GLNG) to build a floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant in Nigeria. The signing of the agreement took place at the NNPCL headquarters in Abuja in furtherance of its efforts to deepen Nigeria’s domestic gas utilisation and en- hance gas export.