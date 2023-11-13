Gas: Nigeria may lose $6.9bn over sabotage, others

There is an indication that the recurrent sabotage, attacks on pipelines and low production from aging wells will hinder Nigeria from exporting 10 million metric tonnes of liquefied gas value at $6.9 billion (N5.2 trillion) to bridge the export supply gas before the end of 2023.

Findings revealed that out of the capacity of 22.5 million metric tonnes /year (31 Bcm/year), the country was able to meet only 12.5 per cent to foreign buyers such as China, Spain, Portugal, Britain among others in the last 10 months.

Of the 12.5 exports, it was revealed that Spain, Portugal and China grabbed 44.8 per cent of liquefied gas exports from Onne Port between January and October 2023 as average price of gas in China is $693.03 per metric tonnes in the last two weeks.

Spain accounts for 26.4 per cent or 3.3 million tonnes of the exports ; Portugal, 11.2 per cent or 1.4 per cent and China, 7.2 per cent or 900, 000 metric tonnes.

Meanwhile, the demand for the fuel in Europe has reached 124 million tonnes or $85.9 billion yearly.

However, data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’ s Shipping Position at Onne Port revealed that only Solaris would depart the facility this week with 80,000 tonnes as Nigeria’s LNG export facility at Bonny remains under force majeure more than a year after it was first declared with output from the six-train plant fallen below 50 per cent of its capacity.

The shipping data also noted that in October 2023, Gaslog Singapore left the port with 80,000 tonnes; LNG Oyo , 66,000 tonnes; LNG River Niger, 66,000 tonnes and LNG Port-Harcourt II, 77,000 tonnes.

Because of low production, the country exported only N1.3 trillion liquefied gas in the first six months of the year.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), a total of N622 billion and N639. 37 billion worth of LNG were ferried out in first and second quarters respectively.

Trouble started last year, when Nigeria LNG (NLNG) declared force majeure on October 17 2022 after flooding impacted the ability of gas suppliers to feed gas to the facility and remains in place due to continued disruption to gas feedstock supply.

The six-train LNG export facility has a capacity of 22.5 million metric tonnes /year (31 Bcm/year) but is being expanded to 30 million metric tonnes /year with the addition of a seventh train.

According to the Managing Director of NLNG, Philip Mshelbila, gas supplies to the Bonny plant continued to be disrupted due to recurrent sabotage attacks on pipelines and low production from aging wells.

He said: “The company is facing difficulties in getting adequate gas supply and the result is under-production at below 50 per cent of total installed capacity.”

The managing director added that NLNG was looking to procure gas feedstock from outside of its traditional suppliers to enhance the performance of the existing six trains at the site.

Disruption to gas supply had already reduced production at the plant to 68 per cent of its nameplate capacity last year.

Meanwhile, spot LNG prices remain high, with the Platts benchmark JKM price for delivery into northeast Asia last assessed November 7 2023 at $15.56/MMBtu, S&P Global Commodity Insights data showed.

It would be recalled that In 2021, the Federal Government launched its roadmap on gas development and promised new efforts to advance its gas sector to help underpin economic development, noting that it was focusing not only on fully developing the country’s estimated 203 Tcf of existing proved gas deposits, but also on unlocking up to 600 Tcf in unproven gas resources in order to boost the NLNG plant to 30 million metric tonnes/year with the construction of a seventh train.

The company also noted that work was underway to deploy floating LNG infrastructure in the country.