Gas: MAN Worried Over Shell Gas’ Monopoly

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised the alarm over skyrocketing price of natural gas to manufacturers around the Ota, Atan and Agbara axis by Shell Gas, a subsidiary of Shell Producing Development Company (SPDC). In addition, the association also complained that Shell Gas’ monopoly was hurting businesses with companies losing millions of naira.

Vice Chairman, ECOWAS Matters of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG), Mr. Ehimigbai Okhai, made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos. He said factories around the Ota, Atan and Agbara industrial axis were facing production challenges following Shell Gas’ abrupt disconnection of gas supply as well as the outrageous costs of selling natural gas.

According to him, Shell Gas has formed the habit of unexpectedly disconnecting gas supply to local manufacturers without notice and at the same time also delays reconnection of gas supply, saying it is causing challenges to production. Okhai explained: “These factories are in the Agbara, Ota, Atan zones. The price of gas from Shell gas is outrageous. When you complain Shell Gas would tell you, they spent monies on infrastructure.

“And apart from the gas price being high, its supply fluctuates most of the times. And from the production section, because of the frequent fluctuation of supply, materials go bad since no gas to power the industrial machines. “A lot of millions are wasted on this by our members there. And the same thing you are going to waste when you want to start production again.

“Now, Shell Gas will on their own without notice cut- off gas supply until recently they will give you a day or two days notice. “Now, we are paying highly for gas but raw materials are wasted. I want to appeal to MAN that there is need to look into the activities of Shell Gas and SPDC around Ota, Atan and Agbara Estate axis because if there is a competitors it won’t be that bad. “How will he understand the type of agreement signed between Shell and the then NNPC.

The monopoly is just too bad. “We suffer a lot of things. A lot of the companies in the industrial estate have generators that use gas to produced power. If those generators are working, I have that feeling that from Ota, to Atan to Agbara, if they sell it to the national grids, we will enjoy uninterrupted power supply. “But unfortunately, the price of gas is outrageous and government on its part is not being sincere.

They want to price gas. They want to price power if you have to sell into the national grid. Because we don’t produce and don’t price it.” Similarly, the Director- General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi- Kadir, stated that the current leadership of President Bola Tinubu must look into the astronomical increase in the price of natural gas in the country, whereby local manufacturers are paying highly for industrial gas.

According to him, the price of Nigeria’s natural gas is now the highest in the world, as natural gas producers are accepting dollars from its members and this has led to more collapsed of industries in the country. The MAN DG explained that the Federal Government should place order on gas supply to the power stations, in order to avert imminent blackout in the country, as this have made gas producers to be accepting dollars for natural gas purchase from local manufacturers.

Ajayi-Kadir noted that MAN felt that there was need for the Federal Government and the general public to know the constraints manufacturers operating in the country are facing due to persistent increase in the price of natural gas used by its members to power their plants.