The Commission Chief Executive (CCE), of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, has said the Nigeria Gas Flare Commercialization Programme (NGFCP), of the Federal Government has ability to potentially unlock approximately $2.5 billion in investment.

Komolafe who delivered the opening address during a Panel Session themed “Transformative Deals and Nigeria’s Upstream Future,” at the ongoing 2025 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the investment could generate huge revenue, and create significant number of jobs in the country.

NGFCP is a government programme launched in 2016 with the aim to reduce gas flaring and sell flared gas to third parties through a competitive bidding process.

Highlighting some achievements of the Commission, Komolafe explained that new benchmarks have been set for oil and gas production to significantly strengthen the nation’s energy security.

He said: “Our achievements speak for themselves: between 2023 and 2024, oil reserves increased by 1.43%, reaching 37.5 billion barrels, while gas reserves grew by 0.21%, reaching 209.26 trillion cubic feet.

“Rig count increased from 8 in 2021 to 40 in 2025 and is projected to reach 50 before year end while production increased by 70% from 1 million bopd in 2021 to the current production of circa 1.75 million bopd.

“These accomplishments are not just numbers but are parameters for measuring vibrancy in the industry driven by effective regulatory policies.”

The NUPRC boss disclosed that the Commission vigorously pursued some strategies to stimulate exploration activities and accelerate development, all targeted at reaching the current administration ‘s goal of 40 billion barrels of oil and 220 trillion cubic feet of gas.

To this effect, the Commission successfully completed the 2022/2024 bid licensing round, and awarded twenty-seven (27) Petroleum Prospecting Licenses (PPLs) across various terrains even as efforts are ongoing for the 2025 bid round.

Komolafe who disclosed that Nigeria’s current production averages circa is 1.75 million barrels per day, however added that technically, the country has potential to hit 2.24 million barrels per day.

According to him, the Commission is working assiduously to bridge the gap between the actual production and the potential through actions aimed at improving transparency, driving collaboration with E&P companies, ensuring financial viability, fast-tracking field developments, adopting cutting-edge improved oil recovery technologies, reducing costs, eliminating entry barriers and optimizing production.

“Our efforts to reactivate shut-in wells and leverage low hanging fruits opportunities will bring us closer to actualisation of the Project 1Mbopd additional production target recently launched by the Commission.”

Speaking further, the NUPRC boss said through the Commission’s Upstream Divestment and Exit Guidance Framework, it has ensured smooth asset transitions, attracting new capital and expertise.

He added that the Commission in partnership with industry stakeholders, developed 24 forward-thinking regulations to bolster energy security, address transition risks, and foster a resilient, competitive upstream sector.

“In 2024, we rolled out a Regulatory Action Plan (RAP) 2024-2026, comprising 24 cardinal pillars designed to boost operational efficiency, enhance transparency, and position Nigeria’s upstream sector for global competitiveness and sustainable growth. Driving Energy Transition and Sustainability.

“Through strategic policy interventions, we have fostered an environment that enables transformative deals, unlocking value for both investors and the nation. One of our key achievements has been the establishment of a clear and robust divestment framework. This framework has provided a structured pathway for asset transitions, ensuring regulatory certainty, protecting industry interests, and sustaining production.

“The framework was critical in facilitating high-profile transactions, such as the divestment of NAOC’s onshore and shallow water assets to Oando, Equinor’s exit through Project Odinmim, as well as the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) divestment to Renaissance and ExxonMobil’s (MPN) asset transfer to Seplat Energy, ensuring a seamless transition while maintaining production stability, and allowing new players to bring fresh capital and expertise into the industry.”

