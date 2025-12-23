Gas Flare: Intensifying Positive Direction For Enhanced Benefits

Efforts to end or substantially reduce gas flare in Nigeria recently were intensified as FG and Heir Energies adopted potent approaches to address the menace, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The recent strategies adopted by the Federal Government through the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the symbolic signing of Gas Flare Commercialisation Agreements under the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) and approved Non-NGFCP frameworks by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited/Heirs Energies OML 17 Joint Venture have been perceived as one of the needed mechanism to substantially reduce gas flare in the country.

Permit

NUPRC recently issued Permits to Access Flare Gas to 28 successful awardees under the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP). This is believed to provide the needed shift from environmental liability to economic opportunity in Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector.

The then Commission Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, said the issuance of the Permit to Access Flare Gas (PAFG) under the 2022 NGFCP signified the transition from legacy challenges to marketdriven solutions that unlock economic opportunities, strengthen energy security, reduce emissions and improve operational efficiency across the industry.

He spoke recently in Abuja during the official ceremony for the awarding of the permits to the winners, titled “Permit to Access Flare Gas Issuance.” The permit issuance signalled a major milestone in NUPRC’s quest to utilise flare gas and move Nigeria towards achieving its net-zero target.

The successful awardees are: Ace Energy Limited; Afagaf Company Limited; AGH Lero; Almina Resources Limited; Amazon Energy Limited; AUT Energy; Beluga Asiko; Bodej Investment Limited; Cainergy Limited; Cimcmonobuo Nigeria Limited; Dawcon Consortium; Dawnwatch Limited; Fargab Limited; Folstaj International Limited; Geospectra Energy Limited; Izzi Project Limited; and MMLet Energy Limited.

Others are: MSN Consortium; Newgaz Integrated Services Limited; NG Lyon Construction Limited; Oaks Cluster Energy; Seal Energy Limited; Tecnis EPS International Limited; Teobell International; Terms Energies; Zipora Gas; and Stelog Gas Company Limited.

28 awardees

He said: “The Commission is pleased to announce that 28 awardees have fully executed the required suite of commercial agreements, which include the Connection Agreements, Milestone Development Agreements, and Gas Sales Agreements; and now qualify to receive the Permit to Access Flare Gas.

“These entities represent a strong blend of operational capability, financial readiness, and technological competence. To all our flare site awardees soon to become Permit Holders, I offer warm congratulations.” The CCE said the award aligned with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Nigeria to harness hydrocarbon resources, as reflected in the Executive Orders issued in 2024.

$2 billion investments

The former CCE said the programme is expected to reduce carbon dioxide by six million tonnes yearly, attract $2 billion in investments, and create over 100,000 jobs. He said: “A total of 49 flare sites have been auctioned.

Forty-two (42) bidders have been awarded the sites. Between 250 and 300 mmscfd of currently flared gas will be captured and commercialised, eliminating approximately six (6) million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO) annually. “The programme is expected to attract up to $2 billion in investment.

More than 100,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created. About one hundred and seventy thousand (170,000) metric tons of LPG will be produced annually, enabling clean energy access for approximately 1.4 million households. And nearly 3GW (gigawatts) of power generation potential will be unlocked.”

HEIRS

Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Energies, Osa Igiehon, emphasised the need to reduce or stop gas flare in Nigeria. He spoke during the recent NGFCP/Non-NGFCP Gas Flare Commercialisation Signing Ceremony for OML 17 in Lagos. He stated that the first thing in the company’s gas agenda was to eliminate routine flaring.

He added that to achieve that, Heir Energies embraced the NUPRC’s program for the gas commercialization wholeheartedly

He explained that where there’s lots of challenge, and maybe some operators are having tensions about this, the company embraced it and has started surmounting some of the obstacles it met on the way., and we enabled them to get to this point.

He said: “And I’m proud to say, we are pioneers, we are leading in scientific connection operations. We are then going on beyond what the end-year CP stipulator could then activate more of the gas. And we have three additional of the gas who are then put on to this program to expand the program.

So, for us, it’s not just about doing it because it is regulation. We are doing it because we truly believe that we have a critical role to address Africa’s energy challenges.

“We truly believe, from the perspective of Africa, it’s a principle you may know, and that’s the investment concept of Mr. Tony Elumelu, our chairman. That is in Africa, the business sector needs to take the lead in investments, but take it in the perspective of creating commercial success and also stimulating social output.

He said the signing of the NGFCP/Non-NGFCP Gas Flare Commercialisation was symbolic and added that the company has made tremendous achievements in gas.

Heirs Energies, operator of OML 17, formalised agreements with approved flare-gas offtakers including AUT Gas, Twems Energies, Gas & Power Infrastructure Development Limited (GPID), PCCD, and Africa Gas & Transport Company Limited (AGTC).

The partnerships aim to end routine flaring while converting previously wasted gas into economic value. Igiehon said: “Talking about the gas growth, we took the asset and had about 50 million scores of gas per day.

And following the challenges in the beginning, we focused on oil. And in 2024, we did research on the oil system, how we had achieved the production levels we have today.

“And in 2025, we really internally would call 2025 our year of gas. And the results are showing, and it’s not just for us, it’s for Nigeria. We’ve got a good level of production for 50 million scores, to over 120 million scores. At around 50 million scores, we were only able to supply about 30 million scores of gas into the market, because we need 20 for our own use of other things.

But by the time we are at 120 million scores, we are now essentially pushing about 100 million scores into the Eastern domestic market every day. The impact of that is catalytic. “So, all the departments are at full capacity. And for those who live in Eastern Nigeria, they see the difference every day.

My colleagues are very proud of the fact that they live in Port-au-Port, and you walk there every day. It’s changing life for many people, for homes, for businesses, for small businesses, for live businesses, and for every end of the world that goes on.” He added: “And we’ve done this without massive, compelling investment.

With innovation, we have reactivated the world that we’re in, and we have completed some critical projects that we’re ongoing. “So, for us, the way we call ourselves the brownfield champions is not just appellations, it’s from Nigeria. So, we had no take-offs for gasled before now.

Most of our gas was being, most of our facilities are gasgagging compressors. We’ve taken on the investment team. We have created and supported wealth for the country and for businesses. But we are also now creating oil without gas production.

“For many new companies that are going to be catalyzed out of this. And if you see that of the five tickers, they are focused on CNG. So for those of us who don’t know about Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), they will transport, process the gas, transport the CNG, or the gas to other locations where it can be used.

“For the ones that we have catalyzed, that we have identified beyond the NTRCP, and that’s PCC development, Africa Gas and Transportation Service, and gas and power infrastructure development company.

They are involved in CNG, LNG, power, and computing. I think we are looking forward to seeing these plans commissioned.

“But I think what we need to do is to close our eyes and think of where these five companies will be in five years’ time. It will be to remind us of the impact. And this is what Nigeria needs. And we are taking the needs, we are showing the way to the industry of how we can take our results and multiply the impact from what we do. A lot of words have been said.”

CFO

The Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Heirs Energies, Mr. Samuel Nwanze, said the company had undergone a journey of flares to values, waste to opportunity and from concept to execution. He stated that the company had been in the journey initially initiated by NUPRC, its regulator, and the company took the step forward.

He noted the contributions of some partners that had been on the journey with the company. He said: “Heirs Energy we do beyond what is expected. We have shown that when it comes to investments, we are quite disciplined, when it comes to technology and innovation we are top of the ladder.

And we are all so keen about collaboration and partnership. Partnership is an important part of what we do. It demonstrated it ofcourse with what we have done with our gas business.

We have more than doubled the asset we are running, the gas production capacity and the delivery of that asset from where we took over from the previous operator.

“This event is particularly important to the company we came out to the market and said we wanted to be an integrated energy company and just to mention we have gotten to that point. At Heir Holdings, we realized that there is a strong link between income for any country and energy consumption.

His income countries are more energy consumers because energy is a driver for economic development. In Africa, the situation is very sad. Africa’s energy consumption is about 16 times lower than that of Belgium. It is about 20 times lower than that of the US.

The electricity consumption per capita in Africa is lower than that of electricity consumption in the US. So, if you are ever going to achieve growth on the continent, we have to do something about energy, and it is a driver at the heart of Energy Holdings. That is why we set ourselves as an integrated energy company.”

Inspiring achievement

Executive Director, Peiyang Chemical Engineering Services PTE Ltd, Ann Luo said Heirs Energies has already made a catalytic impact on industrialization and energy access, adding that the company’s innovation league list measures have significantly increased the domestic supply by 135 million scores per day.

According to her, this is a truly impressive and inspiring achievement which also brings new hope to thousands of households, hospitals, schools, and commercial enterprises by boosting power generation capacity from 100 megawatts to 250 megawatts.

She stated that in addition, it powerfully supports the broader master plan towards achieving a zero carbon emission footprint, adding that low cost methods and innovation are needed.

NNPCL

Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NUIMS, Engr. Seyi Omotowa, representing NNPC Ltd described the milestone as a demonstration. He stated that Heirs Energies has consistently delivered value in terms of stability.

For him, the event marked an important milestone for the nation’s industry and energy future. “I am proud to witness the transition from regulatory approvals. It has taken us for about a year. That process is not something that took one months, it is being long and close to one year even.

A lot of discussion and decisions that landed us to signing this gas commercialization agreement today. “It is bringing to bear what some people thought it would not be possible to do to indeed reduce flaring in our country.

And this is one of the frameworks that is being initiated to address flare gas. All these projects will bring down the level of flares in the country. We are flaring a lot of gas. Any initiative to reduce that is a great development.”

He said for them at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd) flare gas commercialization is not only a compliance exercise, it is a strategic package towards gas availability, deepening gas-base industrialization and strengthening the various regulatory positions as a responsible energy producer.

He said: “The operators commend your dedication to providing growth, investing in gas development as a cornerstone of this Joint Venture. Your commitment aligns strongly with our national priority for increased domestic gas use and reduced emission.

Last Line

“Our mandate is simply to convert gas into value, reduce waste, strengthen energy security, deepen Nigeria’s industrial capacity,” Omotowa said.