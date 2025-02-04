Gas Flare: Curbing Menace Via Intensified Strategies

Share

Following humongous revenue losses, socio-economic and environmental challenges caused by gas flare, mechanisms are being intensified to address the menace, SUCCESS NWOGU reports

The disclosure by the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, that the agency was working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to recover about $6 billion and another N66 billion owed the Federal Government by industry stakeholders in the oil sector appears cheering.

The move, which could be a positive, signal the efforts by the FG to address gas flare in the country. This was revealed by Orji while defending the 2025 budget before the House Committee on Petroleum Resources, Upstream.

Losses

Data sourced from the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) showed that Nigeria flared 300.5 million standard cubic feet (mscf) of gas in 2024.

Reports have it that this sad development crossed the threshold for levels not seen since 2020 (of 353.5 million scf of gas). Analysis of the data from NOSDRA shows that the gas flared is valued at $1.1 billion while the penalties payable stood at $601.1 million, indicating 54 percent of what could have been revenue for the country.

According to the data from NOSDRA about 16 million tonnes of carbon emissions were released into the atmosphere.

The Nigerian Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) had stated that Nigeria from 2011 to 2021 recorded a loss of over $22.9 billion to gas flaring.

According to data from the agency, Nigeria flared more than 4.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas which translated to a loss of more than $14.6 billion from 2012 to 2021 to the country. Sources also said that this is in addition to $8.3 billion loss in penalty for the wastage totalling $22.9 billion dollars loss within the same period.

Energy institute

Also a report contained in The Energy Institute’s 72nd edition of the ‘Statistical Review of World Energy 2023,’ posited that FG lost an estimated $16tn to natural gas flaring in 10 years, from 2012 to 2022.

A breakdown of the data revealed that upstream and downstream oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria flared the highest amount of gas in 2012, estimated at 12.9 billion cubic metres of natural gas; 9.2 billion cubic metres in 2013, 8.3 billion in 2014, and 7.5 billion cubic metres in 2015.

It also added that 7.2 billion cubic metres of gas were flared in 2016; 7.5 billion cubic metres in 2017; 7.3 billion cubic metres in 2018, and 7.8 billion cubic metres in 2019.

The report also showed that seven billion cubic metres of gas were flared in 2020; 6.5 billion cubic metres in 2021, and 5.3 billion cubic metres in 2022.

These showed that in the 10 years, an estimated total of 86.5 billion cubic metres of gas were flared, translating to an estimated loss of $16 trllion using the Hebrew Energy calculation which put the value for each one billion cubic metres of natural gas to about $183 million.

NUPRC

In another effort to address gas flare, Chief Executive of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe, stated that Nigeria would require applicants for oil licences and permits to show evidence of low carbon emissions and a renewable energy programme from Wednesday before approvals would be granted.

According to him, the policy was to comply with the country’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2060. He added that the enforcement started from Jan. 1, 2025, and would cover all approvals in the upstream sector including divestments.

Komolafe said: “By this, the commission is deepening its efforts to align the upstream petroleum industry with national priorities and international climate goals while ensuring sustainable value creation from oil and gas resources for Nigeria’s energy security and economic development.”

Effects

Oil and gas consultant, Hilary Izuogu, said the effects of gas flaring are numerous and can be categorized into environmental, health, economic, and social impacts.

He identified climate change as an environmental impact noting that gas flaring releases greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane, contributing to climate change. He also noted that there was air pollution.

He explained that gas flaring emits toxic pollutants, including particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur dioxide, which can cause respiratory problems. For him, there is also soil and water pollution. He warned that

gas flaring can contaminate soil and water sources, affecting agricultural productivity and human consumption.

He opined that there was loss of biodiversity. He cautioned that gas flaring can harm local ecosystems, leading to the loss of biodiversity and disruption of natural habitats.

Izuogu said: “There are health impacts. One of such is respiratory problems. Exposure to gas flaring emissions can cause respiratory problems, such as asthma and bronchitis.

“Another one is cancer: Longterm exposure to gas flaring emissions has been linked to an increased risk of cancer. There are also neurological problems.

Gas flaring emissions can cause neurological problems, such as headaches, dizziness, and nausea. “There are also birth defects: Exposure to gas flaring emissions during pregnancy has been linked to an increased risk of birth defects.”

He added: “There are also economic impacts. They include: revenue loss. Gas flaring results in the loss of potential revenue from the sale of natural gas. “Another one is opportunity costs.

Gas flaring diverts resources away from more productive uses, such as investing in renewable energy or infrastructure development. “There is also the effect of damage to infrastructure.

It can damage nearby infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and buildings. There is also the negative effect of loss of agricultural productivity. Gas flaring can reduce agricultural productivity, leading to food insecurity and economic losses.”

Social impacts

The consultant identified some social impacts of gas flare to include displacement of communities. He explained that gas flaring can lead to the displacement of communities, as people are forced to leave their homes due to environmental and health concerns. He warned that it could lead to social unrest.

Gas flaring can cause social unrest, as communities become frustrated with the lack of action to address the issue. For him, it has the propensity for human rights violations.

Gas flaring can lead to human rights violations, as communities are denied their right to a healthy environment and fair compensation for damages.

He stated that there are cultural heritage angles and warned that it can damage cultural heritage sites, leading to the loss of cultural identity and historical significance.

Analyst

An oil and gas analyst, Phillip Aziodu, said that the Federal Government’s efforts to recover the $6.071 billion and N66.4 billion in crude proceeds owed to the country were a step in the right direction.

He, however, said that to ensure that these funds are recovered and to prevent future revenue leakages, several steps must be taken.

He urged the Federal Government to direct the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission to collect the outstanding royalties and gas flare penalties, which amount to $6.049 billion and N65.9 billion.

According to him, this can be achieved through a combination of negotiations with the oil and gas companies and, if necessary, the use of coercive measures such as fines and penalties.

For him, the Federal Inland Revenue Service should also collect the outstanding petroleum profit taxes, company income taxes, withholding taxes, and Value Added Tax (VAT), totaling $21.926 million and N492.8 million.

This can be achieved through a thorough audit of the oil and gas companies’ financial records and the use of tax enforcement mechanisms.

He said it was a good development that the EFCC) and the NEITI were working together to investigate and recover the debts owed by oil and gas companies.

The EFCC Chairman, Olanipekun Olukayode, has already stated that any agency or extractive company not complying with NEITI’s independent audit process will face consequences.

According to him, the EFCC and NEITI should also collaborate to identify and prosecute individuals and companies involved in the theft and mismanagement of crude oil proceeds.

He added that this will help to deter future instances of corruption and ensure that those responsible for the mismanagement of public funds are held accountable.

A commentator, Akeem Ladoka, urged the Federal Government to implement reforms to prevent future revenue leakages and ensure transparency in the oil and gas sector.

He explained that this could be achieved through the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, which provides a framework for the governance and regulation of the oil and gas sector.

He advised the government to also consider reconstituting a Presidential Committee to design a strategic implementation plan for the Petroleum Industry Act.

According to him, this committee should comprise representatives from relevant government agencies, the oil and gas industry, and civil society organizations.

He suggested that the committee’s terms of reference should include the development of a roadmap for the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, the identification of potential revenue leakages and the development of strategies to prevent them, and the promotion of transparency and accountability in the oil and gas sector.

He said in addition, the Federal Government should establish a transparent and accountable system for the management of crude oil proceeds.

He stated that this system should ensure that all revenues are properly accounted for and that all expenditures are properly authorized and documented.

Ladoka said: “The government should also consider establishing an independent agency to oversee the management of crude oil proceeds.

This agency should have the power to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption and mismanagement, and to recover debts owed to the government.

“The recovery of the $6.071 billion and N66.4 billion in crude proceeds owed to the Federal Government is a critical step towards ensuring that the oil and gas sector contributes to the country’s economic growth and development.

However, to prevent future revenue leakages and ensure transparency in the oil and gas sector, the Federal Government must implement long-term reforms.

Last line

“These reforms should include the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, the establishment of a transparent and accountable system for the management of crude oil proceeds, and the creation of an independent agency to oversee the management of crude oil proceeds.

By taking these steps, the Federal Government can ensure that the oil and gas sector is managed in a transparent and accountable manner, and that the country’s natural resources are used for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

