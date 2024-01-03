Gas Explosion: Traditional Ruler Urges LASEMA To Probe GM Of National Theatre

The traditional ruler of the Otumara community in the Lagos Mainland area of the state, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, has urged the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to investigate the recent gas explosion at the National Theatre and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Kalejaiye made the call following a media report on the ongoing efforts by LASEMA to unravel the culprits behind the explosion which affected buildings, and trucks and killed cows and goats.

According to a statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs Unit of LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, the explosion was caused by the storing of gas cylinders in one of the offices in the building belonging to the National Council of Arts and Culture located within the National Theatre premises.

Reacting to the statement, the traditional ruler said the statement by LASEMA didn’t paint the true picture of the immediate and the remote causes of the gas explosion.

According to him, the explosion was caused by illegal transloading of refined petroleum products and LPG by some lessees operating within the National Theatre premises.

He alleged that the General Manager of the parastatal, Prof. Sunday Ododo sometimes 2022 leased out a portion of the old CBAAC land to some illegal operators for use as transloading bay without the approval of the board and management of the parastatal.

He therefore urged LASEMA to probe the involvement of the General Manager, the lessees and the officers at the Nigeria Police post located within the premises with a view to getting to the root of the matter.

He said, “While I commend the prompt response of the Lagos State Fire Fighters and the LASEMA, I want to call for the investigation of the immediate and the remote cause of the explosion.

“The illegal trans-loading operation has been going on for some time now within the premises. I make bold to state that neither the General Manager of the parastatal nor the policemen attached to the security post within the National Theatre premises can deny knowledge about the illegal operations.

“This is because the General Manager leased the land out for illegal petroleum and LPG trans-loading without the approval of the board and management of the parastatal.

“The explosion would have been fatal were it to be on a working day. It was an avoidable situation. Facts are out there that could lead the LASEMA to unravel the truth behind the explosion.

“All they need do is to probe the General Manager and the lessee including the police officers at the National Theatre police post. This is because they cannot deny seeing whatever goes on within the premises.

“I am also aware that there was a report of the activities within the parastatal cautioned the management on the hazard involved in leasing the land out for illegal trans-loading operations. The report was issued by one of the Engineers at the parastatal having closely observed the activities of the lessee.

“Engineer Usman claimed to have observed illegal and dangerous activities that take place at the former CBAAC land near the artists’ village which he had earlier notified the authorities as far back as the second quarter of the year 2022 about the transloading of refined petroleum products from the trucks into jerry cans and drums and also LPG from the trucks into coking cylinder of different sizes.

“This has continued despite the hazard involved. But nothing came out of the report which ought to have put a stop to the illegal transloading activities.

“If this was the case, the question then should be, what did the General Manager do to stop the illegal operation and avert the explosion?

“Also, the police officers were quick to arrest any erring driver but they couldn’t arrest a truck that loaded petroleum and LPG in and out of the premises until the explosion.

“I am appealing to the relevant agency to set up a probe panel and investigate the explosion and the involvement of the General Manager and other directors of the parastatal and bring the culprit to justice.”