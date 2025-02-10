Gas Explosion: Filling Station, Tanker, Cars, Foodstuffs Warehouse Burnt In Niger

Share

A gas explosion has left several vehicles and food stuff warehouse burnt in Sabon Wuse Town of Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba Arah, said the explosion occurred on Saturday night.

Arah said in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Agency, Ibrahim Useni, that the incident occurred as a result of trans-loading of gas from a gas trailer tanker to the surface tank.

Accordingly, he said; “at about 11:00 pm yesterday (Saturday), February 8, one Tasiu Gas Plant, beside Kalasma Filling Station, Sabon wuse, along Kaduna Expressway exploded and busted into fire.

“Both the trailer and the gas plant were completely burnt along with a car belonging to one Abubakar Yakubu that was parked by the side.”

However, an eyewitness, Ahmed Suleiman, who spoke with our Correspondent on phone said no fewer than five vehicles were affected.

According to him, “when we heard the explosion at night we were scared, we thought it was a bomb explosion. I started calling my friends and neighbours until we heard voices of people that it was gas explosion.

“When we rushed out, there was nothing we could do, but to stay far from the area.”

Furthermore, Arah disclosed that, one Ngeil grains processing factory behind the gas plant was also gutted by the inferno and about 550 bags of beans and six bags of soya beans were burnt in the factory. Arah added that, no life was lost, and the fire has been put under control.

