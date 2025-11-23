Gas Explosion: Ekpo Warns Against Illegal Gas Operations

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has expressed deep sorrow over Friday’s gas explosion in Ona Ara Local Government Area of Ibadan,Oyo State.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Louis Ibah, the Minister said preliminary findings showed that the blast occurred while a gas tanker was offloading LPG into a 2.5MT illegal skid located within a densely populated neighbourhood. The incident resulted in extensive damage to homes, shops, and a church.

Ekpo extended his condolences to the Government and people of Oyo State, particularly the families of the confirmed fatalities and the many injured.

Describing the explosion as tragic, needless, and entirely preventable, Ekpo stressed that illegal facilities and unsafe practices pose unacceptable risks to communities. He warned that no operator has the right to endanger public safety by cutting corners or setting up unapproved gas sites.

He disclosed that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has commenced a full investigation and urged residents and eyewitnesses to cooperate with regulators to determine the root cause and prevent a recurrence.

The Minister reiterated that gas remains a safe and clean energy source when handled in strict compliance with safety standards, noting that negligence, substandard equipment, and unlawful installations, not the product itself are responsible for such incidents.

Ekpo warned all illegal gas operators to immediately vacate the sector and desist from unlicensed activities, stating that the government will prosecute violators, dismantle unsafe facilities, and rigorously enforce safety regulations to protect lives, property, and public trust in Nigeria’s gas industry.