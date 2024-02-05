Gas Explosion: 4-Year-Old Girl, Uncle, Grandma, Grandpa Battling For Survival

…as fire destroys plank market

A 4-year-old girl is battling to survive at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, (LASUTH) where she was rushed to after her parent’s house was gutted by fire in the Ojokoro area of the state.

The cooking gas explosion that ravaged the residence of the little girl’s parents’ house also affected three other adults, the grandfather, grandmother along her uncle.

It was learnt that they are undergoing burn care with various degrees of burns in the incident that occurred yesterday at 1, Odubanwo Street. Off Olaniyi Street, Gbinrinmi in Ojokoro LCDA, Lagos.

Confirming the incident, the South West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye said the grandmother of the little girl whose name was (withheld) claimed it was when she was frying meat and suddenly the oil caught flame and efforts to control it beyond their capacity which led to the explosion of the cooking gas.

Farinloye said the little girl identified as Faridat Shittu was sleeping in the room when the incident happened on Sunday at about 2 pm but she was rescued successfully by some community members and other injured victims.

“The whole building of 14 rooms including shops completely went down in rubbles due to the intensity of the explosion thereby rendering 11 families homeless. The landlord of the victims, Pa Femi Odubanwo Solomon, disclosed that neighbours saved him from dying in the incident as he was initially trapped and is presently squatting in a church opposite his destroyed house.”

In a similar vein, also on Sunday several planks and building materials shops, eighteen recycling of iron/steel shops, nineteen diesel lister generators, thirty-four Different types of motorcycles, five fourteen seaters buses, three cars and two trucks were affected in a massive market fire at a multiple purpose sawmill market located at Awori bus stop behind a bank, Abule Egba, area of Lagos.

He however said the fire which started in the market at about 3:25 pm lasted till about 5:20 pm before it was put out completely. No one sustained any injury or casualty recorded.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Ojokoro LCDA and his medical team were at the scene of both incidents rendering various assistance to the victims of the two incidents that happened in his area on Sunday.