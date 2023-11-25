Gas Discoveries In Nigeria Disappointing Over The Last Decade – Pwc

Gas discoveries in Nigeria have been disappointing in the last decade despite the country being a major gas consumer, Pricewater- houseCoopers (PwC) has said.

PWC in its November 2023 Africa Energy Review, seen by Saturday Telegraph yesterday also said that West Africa has experienced limited gas discoveries since 2019. It added that significant gas discoveries were made in Mauritania between 2015 and 2019 and in Senegal between 2015 and 2016.

According to it, these two countries are currently in the process of monetizing their discoveries and are expected to begin operations in 2024. It added that the implementation of domestic gas allocation has the potential to decrease reliance on diesel generators and coal power generation.

Part of the report read: “Nigeria’s gas discoveries have been disappointing over the last decade and only the Nkonan and Omo discoveries in 2023 and 2013 with an estimated 247 mmboe and 225 mmboe of substance.”