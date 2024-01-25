Gas Constraints Responsible For Current Low Power Generation Into Grid – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that the current gradual drop in power generation into the grid was due to gas constraints to the thermal generating companies.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday explained that the power distributed to the distribution load centres has been reduced and as such can only transmit what is generated.

He assured of TCN’s commitment to ensuring an increase in electricity supply to load centres as gas improves.

She lamented that the drop in power distribution has impacted the quantum of bulk power available on the transmission grid for onward transmission to the distribution load centres nationwide.

Mbah said: ‘’The Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN hereby announces that there has been a gradual decrease in available generation into the grid due to gas constraints to the thermal generating companies, which has impacted the quantum of bulk power available on the transmission grid for onward transmission to the distribution load centres nationwide.

‘’TCN is doing everything possible in collaboration with stakeholders in the power sector to ensure that it continues to keep the grid intact in spite of the current low power generated into the system.’’

She added, ‘’Consequent upon the current load on the grid, load distributed to the distribution load centres has also reduced, as TCN can only transmit what is generated.

‘’TCN is committed to ensuring a gradual increase in electricity supply to load centres as gas improves to the power available thermal plants.

‘’Please bear with us as we continue to work with the stakeholders in the value chain to ensure supply through distribution companies.”