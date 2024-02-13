Gas: $1.3bn debt stalling growth in sector –OPTS

A leader of the Oil Producers Trade Section, (OPTS), Osagie Okunbor, has said that gas producers are currently owed $1.3bn. He said that this was hampering investments in the sector, adding that it should be addressed. He spoke on behalf of the OPTS at a stakeholders’ consultative meeting in Abuja that had the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, international and indigenous oil companies, major and independent oil marketers, cooking gas dealers, regulators, among other players, in attendance.

OPTS is a body comprising international oil companies. He canvassed that gas pricing must be bankable, adding that the cost should not be high but should be adequate to spur investments in the sector. Okunbor said: “At the last count we are owed about $1.3bn for gas that has been produced and sold in the past. If you are owed that kind of money across the board, you can imagine the impact. I work for Shell and my colleague here with me works for Chevron, and I think between us we are owed probably the largest share of this. “So it doesn’t create the environment for you to want to put in more and it is a key issue for the Decade of Gas discussions that we are having. How do we crack this problem so that you incentivise people to make investments. “How do we build the infrastructure? You heard the minister talk about key infrastructural projects that are under construction such as the AKK (AjaokutaKaduna-Kano pipeline project) and others. “They’ve just released the price (for gas). I don’t want to cause any controversy, but that it is due for review in April. So we will be making our inputs to the authority to make sure the price is cost reflective. It is very important, because if it is not cost reflective it is going to involve a whole lot of things.”