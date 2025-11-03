Manchester United legend, Gary Neville, has revealed the only team that can stop Arsenal from being crowned Premier League (EPL) champions this season.

Football pundit Gary Neville has effectively ruled Manchester City out of the Premier League title race, identifying Liverpool as the “Only” team with a chance to prevent Arsenal from securing the championship.

Arsenal continued their impressive form on Saturday with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Burnley, marking their ninth consecutive win across all competitions.

Goals in the first half from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice, combined with a seventh straight clean sheet, have solidified their position as strong contenders.

Neville Backs Arsenal For Title, Rules Out Man City

With the Gunners now widely tipped to win their first league title since 2004, Neville expressed his confidence that the trophy is destined for the Emirates Stadium this season.

The former Manchester United captain questioned which team could realistically challenge Mikel Arteta’s side. Despite Pep Guardiola’s “genius,” Neville doubts Manchester City can mount a serious title charge.

He instead pointed to Liverpool as the only potential threat, even as Arne Slot’s team recently ended a run of four straight league defeats with a 2-0 win against Aston Villa.

“Look, Arsenal can lose the title from here,” Neville, an eight-time Premier League winner, told NBC Sports. “I understand why Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal players and even the fans will play down the idea that they have to win it this season.”

“But they’re the most consistent team and they’ve been building up to this now for three or four seasons,” he added. “I actually tipped them for the title for the past three seasons, and they’ve obviously fallen short.”

In his final assessment, Neville concluded that the title is Arsenal’s to lose.

“So who’s going to take it off them? Arsenal would have to beat themselves not to win it,” he stated. “I don’t think Man City are going to get back to a level they’ve been at previously… Liverpool is the only team, but they would have to get back on track very quickly.”