Gary Great’ steps into Dancehall Scene with ‘Watta Bum’

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, songwriter, Gary Great has kicked off 2025 with a bang as his latest single, “Watta Bum,” released on January 23, 2025, is rapidly gaining acceptance.

Since its release, the dancehall anthem is making waves across Nigeria, Africa, and beyond, earning recognition for its vibe and catchy rhythm.

Watta Bum has sparked a dance craze, with fans and music lovers embracing its unique sound. The song’s growing popularity underscores Gary Great’s ability to craft hits that resonate with a diverse audience. With increasing streams and social media engagement, “Watta Bum” is positioning itself as one of the biggest Afrobeats tracks of the year.

Born Pius Gary on April 21, 1996, Gary Great—also known as Gary Yo—hails from Ayua in Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria. His “YAMAN” tag, meaning Young Ayua Man, reflects his roots.

He founded Gary Yo Music Entertainment on November 30, 2023, and has been building his career as an independent artist. A graduate of Auchi Polytechnic in Electrical/Electronics Engineering, he started music at 19 and went professional in 2022. Over time, he has worked with notable producers and artists, including Kelvin Drayz, Bob Berry, Shuga Vibes, Afro Bankz Music, and Skales. With past projects like the album “Blow Time” and EPs “Only One Boy” and “Super Star,” Gary Great is proving to be a rising force in the Nigerian music industry.

