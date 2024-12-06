Garri, Bread Healthy For Diabetes Mgt – Endocrinologist

Share

Prof. Olufemi Fasanmade of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) College of Medicine says eating garri is suitable for people with diabetes.

He said this yesterday during a virtual media roundtable organised by Novo Nordisk, a multinational pharmaceutical company, to commemorate 2024 World Diabetes Day.

Fasanmade said: “Most traditional foods are healthy for persons with diabetes, like vegetable soup and beans. “All our traditional foods are actually protective, but some groups and people are trying to tell patients that they should not take garri.

“Our garri is even better than wheat. The only thing that may be wrong is that the person with diabetes must not take the usual size. “You can take garri and eba, but it must be the size of your fist.

“Even bread, persons with diabetes can eat it, but the best type of bread is the whole wheat bread, unsweetened whole wheat bread, taken in moderate quantities.”

He added that persons with diabetes can also take snacks and cereals, including granola, walnuts, cashews, and almond nuts.

