Alejandro Garnacho has dropped a Manchester United transfer hint by putting his £3.9m mansion up for sale after just a year.

Garnacho only bought the property in Bowdon last April but is already selling it, suggesting that a departure from United could be on the cards this summer, reports the Daily Mail.

However, the story also states that sources refute any suggestion that Garnacho wants to leave the club.

