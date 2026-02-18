Chelsea Star Holidays with Adriana Lobaz After Split

Chelsea star Alejandro Garnacho and Spanish model Adriana Lobaz have teased their new romance with matching Instagram posts from an Egyptian getaway, following his split from Eva Garcia.

Garnacho seems to have moved on from his high-profile split with influencer Eva Garcia, with whom he shares a young son.

The 21-year-old flew to Egypt for a mid-season getaway, reportedly accompanied by Spanish model and influencer Adriana Lobaz.

Though relatively low-profile—with around 4,000 Instagram followers and nearly 40,000 on TikTok—the Zaragoza-born beauty has shared nearly identical photos from the trip alongside Garnacho, hinting at a classic soft-launch of their romance.

Inside The Gossip

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho and Spanish model Adriana Lobaz appear to have gone public with their romance during a luxurious Egyptian getaway.

In his Instagram carousel on Feb. 17, Garnacho shared a shot of himself barefoot on a rustic swing overlooking golden desert dunes beneath a cloudless sky.

READ ALSO:



Hours later, Lobaz posted an almost identical photo, posing in a white mini-dress, along with bikini snaps soaking up the North African sun.

Their matching adventures continued with quad-bike rides across the desert, camel treks near the Pyramids of Giza, and yacht views, with Garnacho even including a dog trotting alongside him.

The couple also enjoyed intimate dinners at Hurghada’s upscale Moby Dick restaurant, famed for its international seafood menu and signature camel steaks.

The synchronised posts, golden-hour pyramid panoramas, and shared moments suggest the pair were on a romantic escape together rather than solo trips. Already following each other on Instagram, fans are now convinced Garnacho and Lobaz are officially an item.

Garnacho’s Romance Timeline

Garnacho’s budding relationship follows the end of his turbulent, on-and-off romance with long-time partner Eva Garcia, which appeared to unravel in the summer of 2025 after months of speculation sparked by their social media activity.

In July, Garcia unfollowed him on Instagram, amid rumours of infidelity linking the winger to Spanish influencer Ona Gonfaus. The personal strain coincided with his £40 million move from Manchester United to Chelsea, and the pair remained distant throughout that transitional period.

Before completing his switch to London in late August, the £110,000-a-week forward was also seen in Manchester with a Madrid-based model known as Laura, further fuelling talk that his relationship with the mother of his child had ended.

On the pitch, Garnacho has found life at Chelsea challenging. Since making his debut on September 13, 2025, he has struggled to cement a starting role under both Enzo Maresca and current manager Liam Rosenior, managing six goals in 27 appearances so far this season.