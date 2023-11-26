Garnacho Left Stunned After Scoring Remarkable Overhead Kick

Manchester United youngster, Alejandro Garnacho was left stunned after scoring a remarkable overhead kick in Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Everton.

The extraordinary goal is set to go down as one of the greatest in Premier League history tamed what was a raucous atmosphere at Goodison Park.

And few will argue with the Argentinian’s assertion that his acrobatics put him in the running for the Goal of the Season award.

He said: “I could not believe it, to be honest. I did not see how I scored, I just listened [as I fell] and then said, ‘Oh my god’.

“It is one of the best goals I have ever scored, of course. I’m very happy. It is probably one of the best of the season.”

Garnacho’s team-mate Bruno Fernandes was equally in awe of the strike. And the United captain believes it showed just a hint of the 19-year-old’s potential.

Fernandes said: “I think even for the [Everton] crowd, they enjoy seeing these kinds of goals.

“It’s amazing that he [Garnacho] can do this and we are all proud of him. I’m very happy to have him on my side. He has a great future ahead of him.

“We expect a lot from him and he knows I’m always going to be behind him.”

Fernandes himself who looked set to take a penalty that would put United two up in the second half, only to hand it to Marcus Rashford to slam into the top corner for himself.

And the Portuguese international explained he felt Rashford could do with a goal to boost his morale.

He said: “I felt Marcus needed a little bit of confidence. He needed a goal.

“He is an excellent penalty-taker, too. I was 100% confident that he could score.

“It’s not about who takes it, it’s about making sure we score.

“After the penalty, Marcus was unstoppable. It’s about getting his goals back and everyone will be saying that he’s world class again.”