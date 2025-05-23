Garnacho Hits Amorim After Man Utnited’s Defeat

Share

Manchester United winger, Alejandro Garnacho has hit out at manager Ruben Amorim after his side’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Speaking to Argentine media after the Europa League final, Garnacho made it clear that he was unhappy with Amorim’s selection decision.

He wondered why Amorim played him for only 20 minutes against Tottenham, despite helping Man United in every round of the competition until they reached the final. Brennan Johnson’s first-half goal in Bilbao ended Spurs’ 17-year wait for a trophy.

Garnacho, meanwhile, started the Europa League final as a substitute with Amorim opting to play Mason Mount and Amad Diallo behind Rasmus Hojlund in attack ahead of him. “It is tough for everyone.

This season was bad. Losing the final now and not beating anyone in the league,” Garnacho said after the game as quoted by Metro UK.

