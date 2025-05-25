Share

Manchester United starlet, Alejandro Garnacho, has reportedly set his sights on a summer move to Real Madrid, with multiple sources confirming that the Argentine winger has instructed his agent to begin formal transfer arrangements.

According to a report by Defensa Central, the 20-year-old has made up his mind to leave Old Trafford during the summer transfer window, and the club is said to have placed him on the transfer list amid growing unrest between the player and the management.

Garnacho’s desire to depart Manchester United appears to be driven by dissatisfaction with his limited role in key matches, most notably the Europa League final, where the Red Devils suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine international featured for just 20 minutes in the game, a decision that sparked public criticism from the player toward manager Ruben Amorim.

Reports indicate that the breakdown in their relationship has led Amorim to grant Garnacho the green light to seek opportunities elsewhere.

READ ALSO:

“The Red Devils’ Portuguese boss, Ruben Amorim, has now reportedly told the forward he can leave in search of a different club,” sources close to the club revealed.

Manchester United, currently navigating a rebuilding phase, are said to be open to offers for Garnacho, provided the right valuation is met. Despite his youth, the winger had a solid 2024/25 campaign, tallying 11 goals and 10 assists in 58 appearances across all competitions.

While Garnacho’s form has been far from underwhelming, the club’s willingness to cash in may be tied to both financial restructuring and squad reshuffling under Amorim’s leadership.

Although Garnacho has his heart set on a move to Santiago Bernabéu, inspired by his long-standing admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, reports suggest that Real Madrid currently have no concrete plans to submit a formal bid.

The Spanish giants are reportedly monitoring the situation but have yet to prioritise Garnacho in their summer transfer strategy. With a surplus of attacking talent, Madrid may wait to evaluate the market further before making any commitments.

Share