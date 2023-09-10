New Telegraph

September 10, 2023
Garmany Sack Manager, Flick After Disastrous 2023

The coach of the German national football team, Hansi Flick, has been shockingly dismissed.

The dismissal followed Flick’s last game for Die Mannschaft which ended in a 4-1 home defeat to Japan on Saturday.

That has proved the final straw for the DFB, who have sacked the former Bayern Munich boss less than 12 months before their home European Championships.

Flick has endured a disastrous two years in charge of Germany, having seen his side knocked out of the Qatar World Cup at the group stage.

The DFB opted to keep faith with Flick despite that embarrassment but four defeats and one draw in their last five games has sounded the end for the 58-year-old.

It is reported that Rudi Voller will now take charge of their game with France on Tuesday.

