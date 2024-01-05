Garlands for UAT Registrar, Godwin, Umeseaka

Background

The Best Administrator of The Year 2023, recently awarded to the Registrar of University of Africa, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State, Dr Akpoebi Adesi, by Bayelsa Media Network Awards, is a testament that hard work, integrity and diligence always attract commendation and honour. It is also a meritorious recognition of the sterling qualities of the awardee who had exemplified indus- try, diligence, trustworthiness and transparency. Dr Akpos, as Adesi is fondly called among his contemporaries, has been doing his job meticulously; gradually rising from stage to stage until he got to the present position as the Registrar of UAT. He had held the same position in some higher institutions, including being the pioneer Registrar of Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa.

Humble beginning

Adesi hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. He had his primary education at his home town in Sagbama and later proceeded to Burutu Secondary School in the present day Delta State for his sec- ondary school education, where his father worked as a Staff of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). His creative interest in Drama was ignited at the secondary school where he was a member of the school’s Drama Club. On completion of his secondary education, he moved to Warri and continued his creative endeavour as a literary enthusiast by making the Warri Township Library his second home, reading voraciously as if he was preparing for examinations.

The young Akpoebi left Warri for Lagos State where he, at some point in time, joined an amateur theater company in Ajegunle, Lagos known as Reflection Theater. Within that period, he also acted in church drama groups of the First Square Gospel Church in Alagomeji Yaba Lagos, he attended. Dr Adesi also practiced Amateur Journalism with the church news magazine known as the Four-Square Mirror. He proceeded to study theater arts eventually and was a vibrant cam- pus journalist, holding several editorial positions as an undergraduate. He graduated from the University of Ibadan and obtained a Degree in Theater Arts in 1998.

Thereafter, he was posted to Ogun State for his compulsory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) where he worked with the Ogun State Council for Arts and Culture. He was also the Coordinator of NYSC Drama CDS group. He served so meritoriously that he won the Ogun State NYSC State honours award in 1999.

Philosophy

Back in Bayelsa State, he worked briefly as a guest artist with the Bayelsa State Council for Arts and Culture between 1999 and 2000 and with Alfred Egbegi as the Arts Director of Izonilnk Newspaper until the latter part of 2000 when he was appointed a Lecturer in the Bayelsa State College of Arts and Science, where he taught Literature in English. In 2002, he moved over to the Niger Delta University having been appointed into the Department of Theater Arts as a graduate assistant. At one point in time, he was also a facilitator at the National Open University (NOU) Yenagoa study center. In a bid to further his education, Dr Akpos went back to the University of Ibadan and eventually obtained his PhD in Theater Arts in 2012.

He was subsequently appointed as Director of Planning, Research and Documentation in the Ministry of Culture and Ijaw National Affairs when the ministry was newly established where he was on secondment between 2012 and 2014. In 2015, Dr Adesi became the Reg- istrar of the Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education in Sagbama; a position he held until 2018 when he moved to Bayelsa Medical University as a pioneer Registrar. He is a member of the Society of Nigerian Theater Artists, African Theater Association, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and a fellow of the Institute of Professional Man- agers and Administrators of Nigeria.

He was the former Chairman of Association of Nigerian Authors, Bayelsa State Chapter. Creativity and ingenuity are some of the qualities of Dr Adesi. These have endeared him to many. In all, Dr Adesi is a very humble soul. He has written a number of creative journals and articles that pro- mote the Ijaw Culture. He is a strong advocate of education and remains a source of inspiration to many young people, particularly in the Niger Delta Region.

Best administrator

Little wonder, the organization found him worthy to be bestowed with the award of the Best Administrator of Year 2023. The award was presented to him on Tuesday 26th December, 2023 at the NUJ Press Center in Yenagoa during the organization’s fifth edition of the award giving ceremony. Receiving the award, he thanked the organizers for finding him worthy of the award and stated that he didn’t know that people were monitoring his contributions in the society. He said “I feel quite delighted and excited to have won this award. I never expected that the little efforts I’m putting in are being noticed in some quarters.

“The only thing I want to say is that whatever you are doing, try to put in your best. You might think that people are not noticing but somehow your labour of love, dedication to duties and your efforts are being noticed in one way or the other. “I got to my level through the Grace of God. I wouldn’t say I achieved those things through my own effort. It is God’s Grace and God’s enabling abili- ties that have manifested through my humble efforts. “I encourage people to do more in whatever they do, even if human beings are not seeing, God Almighty is noticing it and God will project you at the appropriate time,” he said.

Charity Ken Godwin

Also the Director General, Douye Diri Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Programme and Director, Centre for Women Development, Charity Ken Godwin, receiving the award as the Best Public Servant of the year said: “Today I have been honoured as the Best Public Servant of the Year. I feel like crying. I believe that because of the services I render to the society, that prompted this award today and I thank Bayelsa Media Network Award. “I have never met them. I don’t know how they investigated me but truthfully, I don’t know how to quantify the joy in me right now. I advise other public servants that they must have integrity because there are some things you do in the closet and feel someone is not seeing it, but I tell you, all eyes are on you.

“Public funds are not meant for you to beautify yourself. It is not meant for you to build all the houses you care to build. It is meant for people. So, they are in your care, for the fact that you were privileged to be serving the public. You should have it in your mind, that as a public servant, you are there to serve the people, serve them diligently and give them what belongs to them. “You must be conscious of the fact that the position you have been given to handle, you must handle it with diligence and I believe that has helped me in that aspect. If you are one of those who are handling public offices, it is a privilege. You might want to do something and walk away with it but mind you, it will definitely come back to haunt you.

“For me, this award given to me is a call to do more and to be more humble. You have to humble yourself as a public servant. Don’t say to yourself that I have arrived to the extent that no one would assess you anymore. Always open your doors for anyone that comes your way. “Make sure you make someone happy as a public servant and not when you are leaving office, people will be shaming you.

Umeseaka’s media award

Receiving the award of Media Personality of the Year, the General Manager of People’s FM Yenagoa, Chichi Umeseaka, represented by Imiete Patricia thanked the organizers of the award and wished them more accomplishments in 2024. Advising other journalists to work harder, she said “I charge the younger media practitioners in the state to put in more effort. When you work hard, people will find you worthy in this profession. Others that received awards in other categories include a former Director of Petroleum Task Force, Rich- man Ebipade Samuel and presently the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Area, the Publisher of Izonlink Newspaper, Alfred Egbegi; among others. Earlier the Chairman of the occasion, Gentle Emelah, who is the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Education had thanked the organizers of the programme for recognizing hard work and effort. He appreciated the organizers for what they are doing saying that it might appear very little but that the activity stands as something that inspires people to do more.

“I was a beneficiary of your award in 2021/2022 and today again, we are here to honour some persons who have distinguished themselves in their respective profession. “This goes to tell you that whatever you are doing, people are watching your back. For me, it is an inducement to do more and that society expects more from what you are doing,” he concluded.