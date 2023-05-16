Garki Market: Trading amid filth, epidemic scare

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has granted an ex-parte application filed by Seplat Energy seeking to suspend the ruling of Justice Inyang Ekwo made in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2023.

Justice Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had in an ex-parte order suspended the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Roger Brown and Board Chairman, Mr Basil Omiyi, pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction filed by some aggrieved shareholders of the company.

The lower court also ordered the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to immediately appoint suitable persons to run the affairs of the company pending the determination of the motion on notice filed by the applicants.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Seplat Energy on 15 May, by its team of lawyers led by D. D. Dodo (SAN), Bode Olanipekun (SAN) and Audu Anuga (SAN), urged the appellate court to suspend the interim ex parte orders.

Ruling on the application, the appellate court consisting of Justices Muhammad Mustapha, (Presiding), Justice J. G. Abundaga and Justice D. Z. Senchi, suspended the enforcement of the ex parte orders granted by the Justice I. E. Ekwo, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated May 12, and or pending further directives of the court.

The court consequently adjourned the matter to May 30 for hearing of the motion on notice.

The appellant in its further affidavit in support of the motion to stay execution of the orders, deposed to by Adoga Moses, a litigation clerk in the employment of Wole Olanipekun & Co, had stated that out of 588,444,561 issued shares of the appellant/applicant, the plaintiffs at the lower court have cumulative shares of 131 units.