Gareth Southgate Looks Gutted At Ollie Watkins Hat-Trick

Ollie Watkins smashed a stunning hat-trick against Brighton while Gareth Southgate watched from the stands, clearly disappointed by the outcome.

The Aston Villa striker netted three and assisted another as his side romped to a 6-1 victory over Brighton at Villa Park. Immediately after his hat-trick goal, the cameras panned to the England boss, and fans could barely believe how unimpressed he looked.

Watkins hat trick. Cut to Southgate… who looks devastated,” one perplexed supporter wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Bizarre reaction from Southgate, an England player just scored a hat trick and he looks annoyed about it,” said another.

A third joked: “He’s probably deep in thought, thinking of a way to justify his omission from the next squad.” A fourth added: “If Southgate doesn’t call him up then we know that he has a problem with him/villa players.”

Watkins hasn’t played for England since March 2022 and wasn’t even included in the squad to face Ukraine and Scotland earlier this month. This is despite scoring 15 Premier League goals in what turned out to be a mightily impressive campaign for Villa last season.

The 27-year-old has earned seven caps for his country, scoring two goals. But competing with the likes of Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney and Callum Wilson all of whom scored more goals than he did last season means his chances in the team have been fairly limited.

That said, given the way he’s started this season (seven goals in 10 games), it’ll be very hard for Southgate to keep ignoring him, no matter how hard he tries. Watkins’ third against Brighton was his 50th for Villa in 126 games.

Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz and a Pervis Estupinian own goal helped buff out the scoreline, while Ansu Fati grabbed Brighton’s only goal of the game.

The win moves Unai Emery’s team above the Seagulls into fourth, though they could be leapfrogged by Tottenham if Ange Postecoglou’s side beat Liverpool later this evening.