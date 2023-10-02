Garber Shehu Replies Remi Tinubu Over Comment On Nigeria Economy

Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide has reacted to the comment made by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, saying that his principal was the one responsible for rescuing Nigeria’s economy.

Shehu’s comment was in response to allegations that Buhari’s presidency contributed to Nigeria’s current economic woes.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Remi Tinubu, said her husband, President Bola Tinubu, inherited a damaged economy from Buhari.

According to the First Lady, President Tinubu, her husband is not a magician, but he will work to fix the problems in the country.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the comment while speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa service, Shehu said no previous administration had experienced the degree of economic suffering that Buhari had.

He mentioned that the nation had to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic and a fall in oil prices.

“Despite these challenges, Buhari was able to bring the economy out of crisis,” Shehu said.