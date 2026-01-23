Garba, Udeze Disagree With Oliseh, Insist AFCON Bronze Medal Worth Celebrating

Former Super Eagles stars Garba Lawal and Ifeanyi Udeze have defended Nigeria’s thirdplace finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, insisting the bronze medal is worth celebrating.

Their comments come after former captain Sunday Oliseh criticised the team’s celebrations, calling them a sign of “mediocrity.” Lawal acknowledged that the team went to the tournament hoping to win the trophy, but stressed that returning home with a medal remains meaningful.

Udeze, in a separate radio interview, echoed this view, saying the players went to Morocco to compete for gold, and while they fell short, their achievement still deserved recognition.

“Whether you like it or not, when you go for a tournament, you go for one thing: to win the cup. If you don’t win it and you come second or third, you’ve still achieved something,” Lawal said. “If you go to a tournament and you want to touch the cup, you have to win the games. If you don’t, at least you come back with a medal. That is something.”

Oliseh, a 1994 AFCON winner, had argued that celebrating anything less than gold encourages complacency, recalling a time when players wept after settling for bronze.

He warned that Nigeria’s decline began when the team grew content with anything less than the top prize. Udeze pushed back, explaining that celebrating bronze does not mean the players were satisfied with failure, but that they acknowledged the effort it took to secure a medal.

“I disagree with Oliseh. These players didn’t leave Nigeria to say they are going to Morocco to win bronze. But as we always say, ‘at all at all na him bad.’ Yes, they won something, and if they won something at all, they can celebrate,” Udeze explained.