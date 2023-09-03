Garba Shehu Replies Adoka, Says You Lack Moral Standing To Accuse Buhari Of Corruption

Garba Shehu, the former spokersperon to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted to the comments made by the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke accusing his principal of corruption.

Sunday Telegraph had on Saturday reported that Adoke responded to the accusations of corruption made against him and former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki in an interview with Adesua Giwa-Osagie.

He said, “I have been a victim of corruption allegations by the immediate past government. The most incompetent government we’ve ever seen in this country; run by the most incompetent President that this country has ever had and will never have again. And run by a set of political morons.”

Reacting to his claims, Garba Shehu in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday accused him of making up evidence against corruption.

According to him, the examples of corruption he used were ones that came from a government in which he was the one in charge of carrying out the legal system, adding that Adoke’s record in office made him the wrong character for “this famous skit.”

The statement read, “Former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Mohammed Adokie has been enjoying a spotlight, masquerading as an anti-corruption character in a skit for which he is ill-suited.

“He neither has the track record nor the moral standing to accuse anyone of corruption, not least the former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The fact that this character is a free man, walking away from the industrial corruption their administration foisted on the 200 million-plus Nigerians is an Eighth Wonder. So vast was its scale, that it is today a subject of international scrutiny. That should be a script for a Nollywood/Kannywood blockbuster all by itself.

“Most outrageously, the cases cited by Adokie as a reference point of corruption were cases that originated from an administration in which he himself was the man responsible for the administration of justice.

“The contract and incidental judgment in the Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) were inherited by the Buhari administration. To his credit, President Buhari succeeded in staying its execution even when the previous administration that was responsible for the creation of the liability watched helplessly and exposed Nigeria to over $10bn dollars of liability.

“Paris club saga that Adokie cited as an example of corrupt practices of the Buhari administration is not in any way different in origin and circumstances from the case of P&ID. It was rooted in administrations that predated that of President Muhammadu Buhari. Adokie was a product of the administration that planted the evil foundation and the judgments that resulted therefrom.

“The logical conclusion any reasonable person can make on P&ID, Paris Club and Ajaokuta is that President Buhari came on a rescue mission and effectively saved Nigeria from corrupt undertones that were planted to expose its economy to imminent collapse.

“The success of the Buhari administration in the direction of the fight against corruption is unprecedented. New legislations were introduced, major recoveries were made at home, stolen monies were repatriated from abroad, and they were judiciously deployed in infrastructure development. High-profile convictions were recorded in unprecedented numbers, with enhanced percentages over and above the records in existence.

“It is in international recognition of these efforts that the African Union chose the former President as its African Continental Anti-Corruption Champion. Additional recognitions by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Corruption, UNODC among others were also lauded on the former president and his administration.

“Adoke also made some wild allegations in the aviation sector. The efforts of the Buhari administration in aviation are known: They were visible in terms of capital infrastructure development, safety, and policy; they changed the face of the aviation sector into an attractive one for investment, resulting in new airlines coming on board. No major commercial airline incident was recorded throughout this period.

All Nigerians by right can say whatever they want of the Buhari administration. No one is offended by their actions, right or wrong. But when you come out with innuendos of corruption written all over your face and say that you want to moralise and pontificate, Nigerians in different walks of life will have problems with that.”