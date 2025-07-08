Garba Shehu Dismisses Rift Between Tinubu, Buhari

Former presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu on Monday dismissed rumours of a rift between the immediate former President, Muhammadu Buhari, and President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during an interview on Trust TV’s 30 Minutes, Shehu said there has been no formal disagreement between the two leaders as they remain united under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Responding to speculation that Buhari’s camp is uneasy with developments in the party, Shehu said they are not bothered.

He stated, “People are entitled to their opinions. But officially, there is no distrust or fallout between the Buhari and Tinubu administrations.

“We read these statements when people say such things. Are we disturbed? I don’t think that’s the right word,” he said.

He noted that those who played a role in forming the APC back in 2014 understand the sacrifices it took and are unlikely to do anything to weaken the party now.

“It took hard work, energy, and sacrifice to bring the APC together. After trying multiple times, the opposition groups finally joined forces in 2014 and won.

“Those who saw how much effort it took to build that coalition won’t be the ones to tear it down,” Shehu added.