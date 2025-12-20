With the 35th Africa Cup of Nations starting this weekend, former international, Garba Lawal, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA, said it will be tough for the Super Eagles in Morocco. Excerpts…

AFCON is around the corner. What are your expectations for the Super Eagles?

To win the cup. We are still mourning about the World Cup miss, and anytime people look back, it will be like Oh God, so we are not going to be at the World Cup.

Whenever I see the group fixtures, I say why is Nigeria not here. I just want them to go and win the cup so that Nigeria can have some relief. It’s going to be tough because the smaller countries now know how to play football. Everyone is in good shape, and every country wants to win the tournament.

Looking at the friendly game against Egypt, can the team be judged by that result?

I didn’t watch the game. I didn’t see how they played for me to know whether the players played well or not. A friendly match is a friendly match. No coach wants to lose a friendly match but when it comes, it’s for you to know your team and look out for your mistakes so as to move forward.

People are saying that without Victor Osimhen, it will be difficult for the Eagles to achieve anything. What’s your take on this?

It’s not what people say, it’s what they saw. They already saw him on the field and off the field, and that’s why people are judging. It’s left for the players to say okay, if Osimhen isn’t playing today (God forbid), let’s stand and win the game for him.

You played at four editions of AFCON. Can you talk about them?

All of them are the best, but the one I lost against Cameron in Nigeria was painful. The mistake came from the referee, and it cost us the game.

After the mistake and losing in front of Nigerian fans, how were the players able to get over it?

Nothing much but to get over it. You take it from there. Football is about 90 minutes, and sometimes it’s like that. When you lose the game, tomorrow you play again. There’s no big deal. It’s that I lost this one today, and let me focus on the next one.

You participated in four editions og AFCON for Nigeria, winning silver in the first one and three bronze medals in the next three. You also scored in three out of the four. How was it for you making an impact in all these competitions?

Fantastic. When it comes to the national team, I don’t joke. When it comes to me playing for the national team, I was always determined to give my best, even if it’s just for five minutes. It’s a mindset because I know the mentality of that team, of coaches and the fans.

The fans don’t want to know that I’m injured, that’s why I’m not playing well. Whenever you put on the green, white, green, you have to give your best because it’s only a few people who are lucky to play for the nation and put on the cloth. If you’re called upon, you must be lucky. I’ve been to four AFCONs, two World Cups and two Olympics. So tell me this is the biggest thing that has happened to me in the national team.

You are one of the most decorated players in the Super Eagles. Rumour has it that every coach wants to invite and play you because you always played to the coach’s instructions, how true?

It’s tactical discipline. When the coach tells you when you come to the halfway centre line, stop there; when you go beyond there, he will know you’re not tactically disciplined. If the coach says control the ball and pass with your inside foot, you must do that because that’s discipline.

But when you control the ball and start dribbling, it means that you’re not disciplined and you’re not a team player. If you want to be a team player, you must follow the philosophy and the methodology of the coach if you want to stay in the team.

Can you talk about your career away from the national team?

It was wonderful. I enjoyed football in Holland for almost seven years. That’s massive, and I won two FA cups in Holland. That was a great one.

How did you come about the name Mr. Lawal?

It was one year like that, I wanted to renew my passport in Abuja, and one of my townsmen at the immigration office asked if they should add Malam or Mr to my name, and I just said anything. That was how they put Mr. It was just about my international passport.

Another popular name you are known for is Chindo, how come and what’s the meaning?

Chindo, in my language, is someone who has six fingers. Some have in hand, someone in their feet. So my own, yeah, when I was young, they cut it. So you can see the small ones on my left and right fingers, the last one. Okay. Yes, that’s what they call it in my language. So people who have that thing, they call them chindo. Yes.

You’ve been a general manager of a club, and you’ve done so many things managerially. Can you talk about that aspect of your career?

It’s fantastic. Always up and down. And we bless God for everything that He gives us. God gives us the strength and the good health to push. And I think it’s massive. I enjoy it.

Recently, Barrister Chris Green said that when he was the chairman of the NFF Technical Committee with you and others as members under President Aminu Maigaru, it remained the best in the history of Super Eagles. Can you expatiate on that?

Yeah, because every month, I think we have a meeting during Green time as the Chairman of Technical. Every month, when a coach has a game or competition like this, he must come, and we vet his list. He must start with the goalkeepers. We have to assess everyone.

We asked him, Why did you call this player and not this one? He will explain to us. Why do you call Mohammed and not Daniel? The coach will tell us, this is the reason I dropped Mikel, and I called Mohammed. So you can see, you have to vet the list all with the coach sitting there in the sun and the members of the committee. So that made the job easy that time.