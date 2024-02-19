Gara Hits Out At Iwobi’s Cyber Attackers

Former Gombe United Chairman, Hon. Ahmed Shuaibu Gara Gombe, has described Super Eagles player Alex Iwobi’s cyber attackers as senseless and lacking in credible sports background.

Recall that days after the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, Super Eagles’ midfielder, Iwobi, suffered Cyber Attacks by some fans which caused the Fulham FC player to exit the social media.

“This singular development had generated reactions from different quarters including the Sports Minister,” the former Gombe commissioner of sports said.

“I have also noticed some stakeholders, a few of them, respected stakeholders in their reactions to Alex Iwobi’s Cyberbullying experience.

“For me, those reactions are no issue, even Iwobi acted childishly.

I demand to know if Iwobi is the first Super Eagles player to be Cyberbullied by Fans in Nigeria. In my opinion, Iwobi should have ignored it and moved on.

“However, those who attacked Iwobi are unfortunately very uncultured, people devoid of any sports antecedence or background.

“Iwobi’s Cyberbullying experience is nothing to be compared to Yakubu Aiyegbeni or Sani Keita. Iwobi’s attack is not anywhere close to what those two received.

“Again, all the Marauders insulting Iwobi are senseless, if they really love Nigeria, it’s not Iwobi they should vent their anger and frustrations against, it should be the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) who hired a Coach who didn’t understand his players’ pattern of play, not Iwobi.

“Ibrahim Gusau is yet to unveil his programme since becoming the NFF President. He is clearly a carbon copy of Amaju Pinnick and as far as I am concerned, Nigerian football has no direction, our football is clearly on Autopilot.”

Speaking further, Gara Gombe said the Super Eagles’ achievement at the AFCON, where the team won a silver medal has nothing to do with the coach, but the sheer determination of the players.

According to him, angry football fans should rethink, as he said that the moment a player fails to play well they attack him, every sportsman and woman usually has a bad day like the weather.

He added: “The AFCON has come and gone, but how long will Nigeria continue to rely on Victor Osimhen? If NFF has in place a programme and vibrant local league that can produce these players, many more Osimhens and Nwabalis would be discovered.”