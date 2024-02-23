GapX Set to Address Leadership Skills Gap Among Women

GapX, a leading social en- terprise dedicated to de- veloping the leadership potential of young women, has announced its groundbreaking workshop series, which aims to equip over 1,000 young women in entry and mid-level roles with practical skills needed for their career growth. According to a press release, the aim of the programme is to address the skills gap in preparing young women across Africa for leadership.

The statement said: “GapX Workshops, an empowering and transformative series of interactive sessions, will be delivered by seasoned industry experts tackling various areas relevant to women’s career development including financial planning and management, goal setting, personal branding, positioning oneself for management roles, and more. Each workshop is designed to be interactive and practical, thought-provoking, with real-life experiences shared by industry experts.

“With over 2,000 young women benefitting from its programmes, GapX continues to facilitate gender and financial inclusion, delivering on its mandate to launch more women across Africa into leadership positions.” According to Oluyemisi Wole-Ojomo, Co-founder, GapX: “GapX Workshops are an extension of our past knowledge programmes. We provide support for young women in the early and mid-stage of their careers as these critical stages need more intervention to reduce career drop-off and enhance the confidence needed for leadership.

“We believe that with women at decision-making tables, we can achieve a more gender-inclusive world, and when we em- power women to make decisions at the highest level, we position families and societies for greater prosperity and build generational wealth for all.” GapX recently graduated the 2023 cohort of its mentorship programme, an innovative programme that combines peer-to-peer mentorship with expert-led sessions that saw over 120 mentees benefiting from the expertise of nine experienced mentors.

Christiana Aileru, GapX Programme Manager said: “We are redefining the process it takes for women to attain leadership, making it more practical and granular, so young women can tap into existing pockets of experience and networks. “Our programmes are built on 4 pillars of impact which we call gaps we are bridging – knowledge gap, resource gap, opportunity gap, and support gap. We believe that if we bridge these gaps, more women will have the confidence to pursue leadership roles.”