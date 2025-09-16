GAPOSA Appoints First Substantive Registrar, Polytechnic Librarian

The Gateway (ICT) Polytechnic, Saapade (GAPOSA), has announced the appointment of Dr. Julius Popoola as its first substantive Registrar and Dr. Christy-Olabisi Adeeko as its first substantive Polytechnic Librarian.

According to a statement signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Folorunso Adedayo, the appointments were approved by the Governing Council for a single, non-renewable tenure of five years each.

Dr. Popoola, who had served as Acting Registrar since 2019, joined GAPOSA in 2007 as an Administrative Officer and rose through the ranks. He holds a Ph.D. in Applied Psychology (Personnel Psychology) from Olabisi Onabanjo University and is a fellow of several professional bodies, including the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria and the Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators.

Dr. Adeeko, who had been Acting Polytechnic Librarian since 2023, joined GAPOSA in 2012. She obtained her Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate degrees in Library and Information Studies from the University of Ibadan. She is a certified member of the Librarians’ Registration Council of Nigeria and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria.

Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, expressed confidence in the new appointees, commending their experience and contributions to polytechnic education, research, and administration in Nigeria.

The statement added that the appointments reaffirm the Council’s commitment to excellence and its focus on strengthening polytechnic education as a driver of innovation, skills development, and national growth.