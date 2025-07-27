GAP: BTN Foundation Empowers MOUAU Graduates With Business grants

The BATN Foundation, through its flagship Graduate Agripreneur Programme (GAP), continues to deliver on its mission to empower the next generation of agricultural leaders with the addition of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MoUAU), to its growing network of partner institutions.

At an award and pitch ceremony held on campus last Thursday, four outstanding graduates- Ibiam Chioma, Ugwu Chibuzor, Uwa Chukwuemeka, and Ngama Vivian from MoUAU were awarded agribusiness grants under the GAP initiative.

The four newly inducted MoUAU beneficiaries join a growing network of GAP alumni who are redefining agribusiness across Nigeria, creating jobs, boosting food production, and demonstrating the transformative power of youthled agriculture.

This year alone, the Foundation has empowered 22 graduates agripreneurs across four leading agricultural universities with a cumulative investment of over N33 million dedicated to strengthening youth-led agribusiness in Nigeria with resources to launch and scale agribusiness ventures across various agricultural value chains, affirming its role as a catalyst for youth empowerment and rural development within this current year.