Ganiyu Obasa Aims High For Football In Agege Lg

The Acting Chairman of Agege Local Government, Ganiyu Obasa is aiming high for the development of football in the community. Obasa, also a great fan of the game and also owner of Vonod FC, an outfit competing in the NLO, stressed that it was important to use football to engage the youth

. “Well, I feel it’s time make our sports bigger and better, we all know Agege is known to produce top sports athletes especially football players. In the 90s, former international, Taribo West, had a soccer academy called Tamuno FC in Agege and they took a lot of players to Milan.

Italy, same with Churchill Oliseh with his Ebiebe FC that produced Frank Oyenka and few others before they moved to Sagamu. “I also recall late Kashimawo Laloko with the exploits of the great Pepsi football academy , the days of the Principal Cup we have had schools in Agege at the fore front.

“But now, it’s time to us to revive sports in Agege, especially football, that’s one of the reasons I decided to start up a football academy called Vinod FC it’s been on for over three years and we have taken a few players abroad. Vinod FC is a football school.

We have accommodation for the players, HMO for medicals, same also go to schools, they have classes for other languages So, in case they travel abroad at least they can speak other languages French, Spanish etc, then they also get to learn other skills while playing football like barber, mechanic, tailoring so it’s a total package.

I am here to serve the people of Agege. Sports and education are my priorities. We want to take kids off the streets, using sports as a tool for the betterment of the future of the Nigerian youths in our community”