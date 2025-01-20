Gani Fawehinmi’s Daughter Condemns Attacks On Afe Babalola

Share

Basirat FawehinmiBiobaku, the daughter of the late human rights lawyer Gani Fawehinmi, has condemned the attacks on Aare Afe Babalola despite his contributions to humanity.

The legal expert spoke at the 21st anniversary of Chief Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture in Lagos. Fawehinmi-Biobaku said: “Aare Afe Babalola has stood as a colossus in the Nigerian legal landscape.

“His impact transcends courtroom victories; it extends to shaping the very fabric of our legal system.

“Through a plethora of landmark cases and judicial precedents, Aare has left an indelible mark on criminal law, civil law, constitutional law, electoral law, commercial law, and numerous other fields. His life’s work is a testament to the enduring power of dedication, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to justice.”

She added: “Even at the remarkable age of 96 years, Aare remains actively engaged in shaping minds at Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), which he founded in 2009.

“ABUAD stands as a beacon of academic excellence, embodying Aare’s vision for an education system that equips young people with the tools to achieve greatness.”

