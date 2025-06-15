Gani Fawehinmi: Remembering Defender Of Oppressed, Powerful Dresser

Share

Every June 12, which is the commemoration of Late MKO Abiola’s landslide victory of 1993 presidential election, Nigeria’s freedom fighters always gather at Gani Fawehinmi Park to remind the people of the heros past, who shaped Nigeria’s democracy.

It was the same celebration that led former President Mohammadu Buhari declaring June 12, the official Democracy Day. As so, once again, Gani Fawehinmi Park played host to citizens, who are aggrieved with certain issues against government.

It took many Nigerians down memory lane, to remember Late Gani, who was not just a lawyer but a defender of the oppressed. He took on numerous pro bono cases for poor and marginalised Nigerians, who could not afford legal representation. His commitment to justice saw him challenge military regimes, corrupt politicians, and human rights violators.

Other fond memories people who still love him remember is his personal style. As a lawyer, Gani was described as a schorlar, who loved to dress well. Be it tailored suit to fit his learned profession or native to suit an occasion, he always looked the part of a good dresser.

He will forever be remembered for his good deeds and Hero of the oppressed.

