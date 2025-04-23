Gani Adams Urges Tinubu To Address Rising Insecurity In Benue, Plateau, Ondo

Share

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has called on the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently address the escalating insecurity and humanitarian crises in Benue, Plateau, and Ondo states.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2025 Eledumare Festival in Lagos, Adams condemned the wave of violence, including killings and kidnappings, allegedly perpetrated by armed herders in the affected states.

He stressed that continued silence from the Federal Government would have dire consequences for national stability, food security, and foreign investment.

“The government at the centre cannot continue to turn a blind eye to these necessary demands. The time to act is now. We must act decisively in the interest of our people,” Adams said in his keynote address.

He noted that the strategic role of Benue, Plateau, and Ondo in Nigeria’s agricultural sector makes the situation even more alarming.

“These insecurity issues go a long way to affect food security, given the important role these states play in the food production cycle of the nation,” Adams added.

The Yoruba leader also warned that political calculations should not override national interest.

“We cannot because of the political benefits of the Federal Government, continue to ignore what would be of immense benefit to the rest of the country.”

His comments come amid a sharp rise in violent attacks across the states in recent weeks.

In Benue, Governor Hyacinth Alia announced on Tuesday that 598 people had been killed in recent attacks across various communities.

The figure was disclosed during a condolence visit led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

In Plateau, over 100 people have reportedly been killed in ongoing violence, with large-scale destruction in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas.

Earlier this week, the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), led by Rev. Polycarp Lubo, staged a protest in Jos, decrying the persistent bloodshed.

Meanwhile, in Ondo State, gunmen suspected to be herdsmen reportedly killed more than 20 farmers across four communities in Akure North Local Government Area.

As insecurity intensifies across Nigeria, calls for decisive action continue to mount, with stakeholders urging the federal government to prioritize the safety and well-being of all citizens.

