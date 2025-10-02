Gani Adams Urges Strengthened Security To Curb Banditry

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has called for enhanced security measures across the Southwest, as well as parts of Kwara and Kogi States, to prevent recurring bandit attacks and the tragic loss of lives.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his media office, Adams emphasized the need for increased security patrols, intelligence gathering, and active community engagement to stem the wave of attacks on civilians.

The call comes in the wake of the recent massacre in Oke-Ode community, Ifelodun Local Government Area, Kwara State, where at least 12 people, including the Baale of Ogbayo, were killed by armed bandits on Sunday morning. Adams described the killings as “deeply tragic and condemnable.”

He extended his condolences to the families and communities affected and commended the Kwara State Government while urging all security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force, to intensify efforts to safeguard lives and property in Oke-Ode and surrounding areas.

Adams further called on relevant authorities to act swiftly to apprehend the perpetrators and provide support to the victims. He expressed concern that such senseless killings continue despite repeated warnings based on intelligence reports highlighting the region’s vulnerability to terrorists masquerading as bandits.

In recent months, several communities in Kwara and Kogi States have faced persistent bandit attacks, including Babanla, Bororo, Osi, and Oro in Kwara, and Ejiba, Egbe, Okoloke, Okunran, Odo-Ape, and Ole-Bunu in Kogi State.

Adams urged residents of Oke-Ode, neighbouring communities, and other Yoruba-speaking areas in the Southwest, Kwara, and Kogi to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities.

He emphasized that lasting peace requires shared responsibility and active community partnership.