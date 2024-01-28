Gani Adams Reiterates Restructuring As Best Solution To Tackle Nigeria’s Problem

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has again charged President Bola Tinubu on the need to restructure Nigeria, saying restructuring is the best solution to solving Nigerians’ problems.

The leader of the Odua Peoples Congress, (OPC) stated this while speaking with journalist at the 10th World Congress of Oodua Progressives Union (OPU) held in Osogbo, Osun State.

Adams who stressed that Nigeria is currently going through a lot at the moment said “The only solution is restructuring and true federalism.

He said “True federalism is needed to tackle insecurity in the country”, calling on President Tinubu to urgently constitute the necessary structure to implement true federalism.

He also urged the President to heed the voice of wisdom from opinion leaders on things that will move the country forward.

“We have to remind him (Tinubu about restructuring because when you have a government in power you will have to remind those there what will move the country forward and he doesn’t know what is happening in most of the states even though they are given him intelligence report.

“As one of the country’s opinion leaders, we must remind Tinubu about the need to restructure. He should remember when he was the governor of Lagos State. He is an apostle of federalism.

“When he was a governor of Lagos, we learnt a lot of things from him regarding true federalism. And since then, the issues still remain, and Nigeria has not moved forward.

“OPU as a global organization also believes in restructuring, as the best political ideology. We believe that restructuring strongly allows the six federating units to enjoy their own autonomy to develop at their own pace. This is the only solution to the structural imbalances of Nigeria as a nation.

“OPU had, in the last 10 years been contributing greatly to the growth, development as well as progress of Yoruba race

A Yoruba adage says to get water from a rock, you must keep hitting it. If you don’t grow weary, you will not get good water from the rock. We have used a lot of economic policies that do not work in Nigeria.

“We have used a lot of security strategies in Nigeria that have failed. We brought Okonjo-Iwealla, but we couldn’t move forward. We brought a sound-minded Sanusi to run CBN, but he could not resolve the problem.