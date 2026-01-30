Gani Adams Raises Concerns Over Growing Disunity Among Yoruba Traditional Rulers

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has raised concern over growing disunity among Yoruba traditional rulers, warning that internal rivalries and political interference now pose a serious threat to the cultural heritage, unity and developmental future of the Southwest.

Speaking at Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Thursday, at the annual Oodua Festival 2026, Gani Adams described traditional institutions as a strong pillar of Yoruba identity and governance, which has been gradually losing its collective influence due to supremacy battles and external political manipulation.

According to him, the rivalries among Yoruba monarchs has weakens their ability to speak with one voice, intervene in conflicts and protect indigenous values, thereby exposing Yorubaland to external cultural problems.

“In recent times, the level of disunity among traditional rulers in Yorubaland has become a pressing concern.

“I am duty-bound to sound the alarm that this ugly development threatens the cultural heritage, social cohesion, and developmental prospects of the Yoruba people.

“The level of disunity is now at an alarming level. I respectfully call on all our traditional rulers to jettison the supremacy battles that are threatening to tear us apart.

“We should unite to prevent external infiltrations. We need our traditional rulers to resume speaking with one voice for the progress of Yorubaland and the southwest region, rather than fighting for personal aggrandisement and interests.

“This fragmentation among our traditional stools, often fueled by political interference and personal rivalries, undermines the collective strength and influence of the traditional institution, which has historically been a pillar of Yoruba identity and governance.

“Historically, the Yoruba traditional institution has experienced periods of division, particularly when external political actors infiltrate the council of monarchs, worsening conflicts and rivalries.

“Such disunity weakens the ability of traditional rulers to effectively lead their communities, mediate conflicts, and promote cultural values.

Adam called on Yoruba elders, leaders of thought, and political establishment in Yoruba land to urgently intervene in the matter stressed that monarchs must embrace peace and unity for the advancement of Yoruba land.

He added that a divided traditional council undermines not only cultural cohesion but also the region’s political leverage and developmental prospects.

“At this juncture, I call on all political establishments in Yorubaland, Yoruba elders and leaders of thought to step in to mediate between our traditional rulers.

“Our Obas must embrace unity for the advancement of Yorubaland. This is essential if we are to harness the region’s potential for social and economic development.

“Unity among traditional rulers should not be merely symbolic; it should be a practical tool for progress. A united traditional institution can effectively mobilise resources, advocate for the welfare of the people, and collaborate with government and private sectors to tackle issues such as youth unemployment, insecurity, and cultural erosion.

Adams also highlighted the political and cultural influence of organised Yoruba groups, noting that OPC and OPU have, for over two decades, acted as unifying platforms for Yoruba people at home and in the diaspora.

He disclosed that OPU now operates in 104 countries across six continents, with members returning annually to Nigeria for its World Congress

“The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), and its sister organisation, the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) have invested immensely into the promotion of Yoruba culture and tradition in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

“OPU is now in 104 countries across the six continents of the world. And its members and delegates come home every year to participate in the World Congress.

“Through the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), we have been playing important roles in cultural renaissance, fostering unity among our people and engendering development of Yoruba land.

“OPC’s sustained commitment to protecting Yoruba interests and OPU’s efforts in community development at home and in the diaspora, both reinforce this collective identity. Groups which enhance the quality of life in Yoruba communities.

Representing Governor Ademola Adeleke at the event, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Abiodun Ojo, charged Yoruba groups in the diaspora to unite and engage in collective efforts aimed at the growth and development of Yorubaland.

He stressed that the contribution of Yoruba sons and daughters abroad remains vital to cultural preservation, economic advancement and sustainable development in the region.

According to him, “The Yoruba diaspora is a powerful force. When you work together with us to pool resources and align with initiatives at home, you accelerate development across Yorubaland.

“Government alone cannot do it all; we need a strong partnership with our people in the diaspora to move our land.

Also representative of Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Obalufon in Ile-Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura urged Southwest governors to throw their full support behind Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, in his efforts to promote Yoruba culture, unity and development across the region.