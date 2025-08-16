Gani Adams, Others List Importance Of African Culture, Tradition In Diaspora

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has joined the growing call on Nigerians in the Diaspora to sustain the rich heritage, values, and customs that define their identity.

According to Iba Adams, the call becomes pertinent amid the challenge of culture preservation in a rapidly changing world.

He made the call alongside other speakers at the grand launch of the Oodua Progressives Union, USA chapter (OPU-USA), held in Chicago, the United States of America, USA.

The theme of the programme was ‘Cultural sustainability and the future of traditions in the Diaspora: Facing the Future Together.’

In his keynote address, Iba Adams, who is also the Global Convenor of OPU, said the future of Nigerian traditions in the Diaspora depended on the collective commitment of Nigerians living overseas.

He said that cultural sustainability was not merely about maintaining customs and traditions for the sake of it, but about ensuring that traditions remained vibrant, relevant, and meaningful to future generations.

Iba Adams, who was represented by the Baaarejiroro of Yoruba land, Chief Dauda Asikolaiye, explained that as Yoruba people, they must adapt to new environments and influences, but they must have a sense of belonging and take pride in their heritage.

“In the Nigerian context, our traditions encompass diverse languages, festivals, arts, music, and social values that have been passed down through generations.

“These elements form the fabric of our national identity and contribute to the global cultural mosaic.

“However, in The Diaspora, these traditions face unique challenges such as assimilation pressures, generational gaps, and the risk of cultural dilution.

“To face the future together, we must adopt a collective approach grounded in unity and proactive engagement,” Iba Adams said.

He urged the OPU-USA members to prioritise education and awareness within their communities by organising cultural events and language training sessions that connect younger generations to their roots and empower them to appreciate and carry forward our heritage.

Iba Adams also highlighted the need to embrace inclusivity and openness, stressing that our traditions should not be static relics but living practices that evolve while retaining their core values.

“By welcoming intercultural dialogue and adapting to new contexts, we ensure that Nigerian culture remains dynamic and resilient through the times,” he added.

The Yoruba generalissimo admonished the members to continue to be good ambassadors of Nigeria in the United States of America. He called for unity and an increased membership drive.

Iba Adams also counselled the OPU-USA members on regularly visiting Nigeria as a way of staying connected to their roots, and taking advantage of the diverse opportunities available for investments.

The Royal Father of the day, the Eburu of Iba in Osun State, Oba (Prof.) Adekunle Okunoye underscored the important role of OPU in fostering peace and unity among the Yoruba people in the Diaspora.

In his welcome address, OPU-USA National Coordinator, Comrade Afolabi Olurin, expressed delight that the grand launch of the organisation, which had been in existence for a long has finally been held.

He extoled the virtues of Iba Adams for his vision to set up the OPU for the political and economic emancipation of the Yoruba race globally.

Mr Olurin promised to work with every member to achieve the objectives of the organisation, and also pledged to mobilise new members.

In her remarks, the pioneer National Co-ordinator, OPU-USA, Chief (Mrs.) Alice Owolabi, who is now the Logistics Director, OPU World Executive, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the organisation from 2015 to 2023.

She encouraged the current leadership to continue holding the flag aloft in “leading members to create value, make a difference and leave lasting legacies for the future generations of Yoruba anywhere in the world.”