Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, has emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting the Yoruba language and culture.

Speaking at the 2026 United Nations International Day of the World’s Indigenous Languages celebration, Adams stated that the Yoruba language embodies the identity, history, and collective wisdom of the Yoruba people.

“The Yoruba language conveys profound insights into life, morality, and social conduct. It transmits ancestral knowledge and societal norms from one generation to the next,” Adams said.

He urged individuals, organizations, and government agencies to intensify efforts to preserve indigenous languages, advocating for policies that incorporate Yoruba into school curricula and public life.

Dr. Olabode Abimbola, a lecturer at Lagos State University, stressed the importance of teaching children Yoruba, saying, “A person cannot be complete without their language and tradition. If we do not value our language, we cannot attain greater heights.”

He commended the Lagos State Government for making Yoruba compulsory in schools from primary to tertiary levels.

Hon. Sanai Agunbiade, a former Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, warned against trivializing Yoruba culture, stating, “Yoruba proverbs and elders are deeply philosophical.”

Efforts to preserve the Yoruba language and culture include initiatives by the Olokun Festival Foundation and the Oodua Progressive Union.

Adams has also founded the Aare Ona Kakanfo Foundation to promote Yoruba culture and document the history of the Aare Ona Kakanfo title.