Gani Adams, Others Call For Preservation Of Yoruba Language, Culture

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; a lecturer at Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Dr.l Olabode Abimbola; a former Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade; and other stakeholders have called for renewed efforts toward the preservation and promotion of the Yoruba language and culture.

They made this call at the 2026 United Nations International Day of the World’s Indigenous Languages celebration organised by the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) on Saturday, February 21, 2026, in Ikeja, Lagos.

In his welcome address, Gani Adams said the Yoruba language embodies the identity, history and collective wisdom of the Yoruba people.

According to him, through proverbs, oral literature, music and rituals, the language encapsulates the worldview of the Yoruba people and serves as a living archive of their cultural values.

“Today, we unite in a shared commitment to celebrate, preserve and promote the invaluable indigenous languages that form the bedrock of cultural identity and heritage across the globe,” he said.

“As has become our tradition at the Olokun Festival Foundation, we shine the spotlight on the Yoruba language, a vibrant and ancient tongue spoken by millions in Nigeria and the diaspora.

“The theme of this year’s celebration seeks to promote awareness and appreciation of the Yoruba language and its rich cultural heritage, while highlighting the importance of preserving our mother tongues.”

He described Yoruba not merely as a means of communication, but as a repository of history, philosophy, art and tradition.

“At its core, the Yoruba language conveys profound insights into life, morality and social conduct. It transmits ancestral knowledge and societal norms from one generation to the next,” he said.

The Yoruba generalissimo stressed that the cultural significance of Yoruba extends beyond language alone, noting that it is the medium through which traditional ceremonies are performed, folklore is narrated and communal bonds are strengthened.

However, he acknowledged that the language faces serious challenges in the modern era.

“Globalisation, urbanisation and the dominance of foreign languages in education and media have contributed to a decline in the everyday use of Yoruba, especially among younger generations.

“This erosion threatens the survival of the language and the cultural practices it supports,” he said.

Adams urged individuals, organisations and government agencies to intensify efforts to preserve indigenous languages.

“Policies that incorporate indigenous languages into school curricula and public life will foster greater appreciation and usage,” he said.

He emphasised that preserving Yoruba is essential to sustaining cultural diversity and social cohesion.

“Indigenous languages carry unique knowledge systems and values that contribute to humanity’s intellectual wealth. Their loss would mean the disappearance of irreplaceable cultural treasures.

“Let us encourage the integration of Yoruba language studies in schools, leverage digital technologies to broaden access, and celebrate cultural expressions that keep the language vibrant,” he added.

Delivering the guest lecture, Dr. Olabode Abimbola urged parents to teach their children Yoruba and prioritise it alongside foreign languages.

“A person cannot be complete without their language and tradition. If we do not value our language, we cannot attain greater heights,” he said.

He criticised the growing trend of parents discouraging their children from speaking Yoruba in favour of English.

“Knowledge of the Yoruba language enhances one’s ability to speak English fluently. My children attend private schools, yet I encourage them to speak Yoruba. They are fluent in both languages,” he said.

Abimbola revealed that efforts are ongoing to develop Yoruba dictionaries and promote language engineering for preservation.

He commended the Lagos State Government for making Yoruba compulsory in schools from primary to tertiary levels, noting that LASU requires all first-year students to study Yoruba language, arts and culture.

“Our Vice Chancellor, Professor Ibilola Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello, has supported the publication of books on the language. We must promote Yoruba from our homes. Our children must know their panegyrics and family praises,” he said.

He also stressed that indigenous religion in Yorubaland predates Christianity and Islam and should not be dismissed as fetish, but understood within its cultural and historical context.

Hon. Sanai Agunbiade, in his remarks, warned against trivialising Yoruba culture.

“Yoruba proverbs and elders are deeply philosophical. Even as a lawyer and lawmaker, I still desire to obtain a degree in Yoruba language from LASU,” he said.

He noted that all his children passed Yoruba in WASSCE and speak it fluently, including one residing abroad.

“In the Lagos State House of Assembly, we speak Yoruba every Thursday. We should organise Yoruba quiz competitions and seek sponsorship from well-meaning individuals in Yorubaland,” he suggested.

Agunbiade called for stronger collaboration between cultural advocates and government to ensure the survival of the language.

Other traditional leaders, community leaders, youths and stakeholders at the event also expressed support for intensified efforts to promote Yoruba language and culture, particularly through primary education and community engagement.