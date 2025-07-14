 Gani Adams Mourns Awujale, Describes Him As Pillar Of Nat’l Unity

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has paid glowing tribute to the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, describing his passing as the end of a remarkable era in the history of the Yoruba people and Nigeria at large.

In a press statement issued on Monday in reaction to the revered monarch’s death on Sunday, Iba Gani Adams said the late Awujale was a guiding light, not just for the Ijebu people but for the entire Yoruba race.

“The death of Oba Sikiru Adetona is a monumental loss. His reign united the Ijebu people and was marked by immeasurable progress, cultural renaissance, and unwavering dedication to development,” the Yoruba generalissimo said.

Iba Adams hailed the monarch as a symbol of unity, traditional authority, and cultural preservation, noting his exceptional commitment to the welfare of his people.

“He was a custodian of Yoruba values and a voice of reason in difficult times. His leadership elevated Ijebuland and brought global attention to the richness of our culture, particularly through the annual Ojude-Oba Festival,” Adams noted.

The Aare recounted the monarch’s steadfast role in moments of national and regional significance, particularly his courageous stance during the political crisis that followed the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

“Oba Adetona stood on the side of truth and justice when it mattered most. He was among the few traditional rulers who openly supported the struggle for the restoration of democracy after the annulment of MKO Abiola’s electoral victory,” he recalled.

Iba Adams also highlighted the late monarch’s persistent advocacy for the creation of Ijebu State, describing it as a cause he championed with passion until his final days. “Despite his health challenges, the Awujale demonstrated his unrelenting commitment to the Ijebu State project, even visiting President Bola Tinubu earlier this year to push for its actualisation,” he said.

Adams emphasized that Oba Adetona’s leadership would be sorely missed across Yorubaland, especially his wise counsel, cultural stewardship, and enduring legacy of development.

“With his passing, Yorubaland has lost a towering figure of honour and courage. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Iba Gani Adams concluded.