Gani Adams Hails Owoade’s Emergence As New Alaafin

A are Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland Iba Gani Adams yesterday congratulated the new Alaafin of Oyo Akeem Owoade.

According to him, Owoade is “good news” for Oyo and Yoruba race. Oyo State Seyi Makinde on Friday announced Owoade as the successor to Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, who joined his ancestors in 2022.

In a statement, Adams praised Makinde, the Oyo Mesi and the people for restoring the glory of the town.

The Yoruba generalissimo said: “The late Oba Adeyemi left an indelible mark on the cultural milieu and his wealth of knowledge and wisdom was a reflection of the sanctity of his stool as a foremost Yoruba traditional ruler.

“His memories will continue to linger on in Yoruba land. However, there is a new chapter of hope in Oyo today.

