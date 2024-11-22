Gani Adams Advocates Unity Among Yoruba Obas, Traditionalists

Share

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has called on the sons and daughters of Yoruba land, traditional rulers and traditionalists to work together for the betterment of the race.

The Yoruba icon made this call on Thursday, when the Executive Members of the International Council for Ifa Religion, (ICIR), led by its President, Dr Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode, visited him at his residence in Lagos.

According to a press release signed by the ICIR President and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the purpose of the visit was for the progress and peace of Yoruba land in particular and Nigeria in general.

Speaking, the Aare Ona Kakanfo, said the International Council for Ifa Religion is an organization he has known for long with integrity and without any iota of blemish.

He therefore advised all practitioners of Ifá throughout the world to cooperate with the members of the Executive and unite, as according to him, only unity brings progress and development.

While calling on all Yorubas and rulers to work for the development of the land, Gani Adams said: “I call on all Yoruba throughout the world to work together for peace, harmony and security of Yoruba land.

“This appeal goes also to the Obas in Yoruba land to work together for development and security of Yoruba land and they should as well promote the cultural heritage of the land whose custodians they are.”

He said further that the promotion of heritage automatically leads to the promotion of the economy of many countries of the world, which he enjoined traditional rulers and Isese adherents to emulate.

Dr. Fakayode used the occasion of the visit to praise Iba Gani Adams for the roles he has been playing towards peace and harmony in Yoruba land, as well as, security of the land, while urging him not to relent in his efforts.

He said, “Our visit is basically to advocate cooperation and unity of Yoruba leaders, especially traditional rulers for the purpose of peace and development of our people. We salute your doggedness and resolute stand to work for Yoruba’s progress and you shall continue to be a point of connection for future Yoruba’s history.”

