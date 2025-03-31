Gani Adams: 13th Eledumare Festival Designed To Boost Tourism

Share

The Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has said that the 13th edition of the Eledumare Festival is aimed at appreciating God’s blessings on Nigeria and its citizens while also serving as a platform to boost tourism in host communities, the state, and the Country.

Speaking at the flag-off of the 21-day festival, which commenced on Sunday and will run until Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Iba Adams outlined the various programmes lined up for the event.

These include a media briefing/luncheon, prayers to Almighty God, a taekwondo competition, visits to a school for the blind and a motherless babies’ home, a table tennis competition, Ayo Olopon, a fashion show, and more.

As the Chief Promoter of the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), Adams emphasized that cultural and traditional activities also serve as ways to appreciate God.

He reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to promoting culture, tradition, and tourism in local communities, the state, and Nigeria as a whole.

“The festival is to appreciate what God has done in our lives and to show that we can honor God through cultural and traditional activities, not only through religious programmes.

“This festival will also create commercial opportunities in the host communities and the State, making it a significant potential for tourism,” he said.

Iba Adams noted that despite challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eledumare Festival has consistently been held over the past 13 years.

He also disclosed that OFF is working on promoting cultural festivals internationally, with plans to organize an Olokun Festival in Brazil in May, followed by similar events in Senegal and the Republic of Benin.

“Olokun Festival Foundation has been dedicated to promoting cultural festivals on an international level.

“Soon, we will hold a festival in Brazil around May. We also plan to organize a programme in Senegal this year. Additionally, we are in discussions with our partners in Benin Republic to host their own Olokun Festival, and we are confident that at least two or three Olokun Festivals will be held outside Nigeria,” he said.

Among the key activities for Eledumare Festival 2025 are Children’s Day celebrations in Epe, Ibeju, Lekki, and Eredo Local Government Areas of Lagos State; a football competition in Agege; beach soccer in Badagry on Sunday, April 13, 2025; and a Yoruba quiz competition in Ogun East Senatorial District, Ijebu Axis (Ogun State), scheduled for Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

The grand finale will take place on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Chairman of the Planning Committee, Kolawole Raheem, expressed confidence in the level of preparation and the dedication of host communities, stating that this year’s edition will be the most organized in the history of the Eledumare Festival.

“This year’s Eledumare Festival will be the best-organized edition ever, given the level of planning and the commitment of the host communities involved in each programme. The Olokun Festival Foundation is set to deliver the most outstanding festival yet,” he assured.

