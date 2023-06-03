Gangs Of Lagos Proved I’m More Than Big Brother Africa Reality Star

Share with us how you developed your passion for acting?

Well, growing up, I acted in my primary school days and also at churches, but I began my professional acting career when I played a role in MNET’s Tinsel. The reaction of some or many people to my acting skills then wasn’t good enough which was what inspired me to work harder to become better.

Developing myself on this journey has not been easy but consistency and passion to want to a better actor are what you all are seeing with the Tayo Faniran brand. You have been off the scene, until your role in the Gangs of Lagos.

What have you been up to?

I went back to South Africa in 2015 where I continued modeling and also featured in some Pan African films like Looking for Love on Netflix. I came back to Nigeria in October 2019 and since then I’ve been pushing my acting career.

I also launched my clothing line, Tayo Faniran Clothing and a beach lounge at Elegushi called Nsuku Food & Chillz. I have been trying hard to put my face back in the entertainment industry that paved way for me. You referred to acting in Gangs of Lagos as second chance to fame for you;

what does that mean?

I was once at the top; I was trending in Africa for months because of Big Brother Africa. As the star of the season at that time in 2014, I knew how much hype I had. I came back, I was accepted by all the top tiers in the industry, much love by fans too.

There is a saying in Yoruba that the first money made in life by a young person is usually expended on bean cake, Owo ti omode ba kokori, aka- ra loma fi nje. That was my first breakthrough, but mo fi je akara (I used the first money I made to eat bean cake). I had to go through a lot of things and I believe that God wanted me to go through them because He was preparing me for a better stage in life.

I almost ended it because I became a shadow of myself as it got a point where I had to even re-introduce myself to people to remember who I am. I felt being in the top news after Big Brother Africa will be forever but that did not work. But in all I am grateful for lesson learnt as it has prepared me for the journey ahead.

Let’s talk about your role as Ninalowo in the movie ‘Gangs of Lagos’?

For me, being a part of this movie is a second chance. Not a lot of people get this type of opportunity again. Ninalowo of Isale Eko (a.k.a Nino), that character made me a certified gangster for life; such a great character, loveable, cool and charismatic. Ninalowo triggers a lot of emotions in people who watch it.

Also, working with Jadesola Osiberu who is the Executive Producer and Lala Akindoju has been amazing. I have lived and worked in South Africa for 12 years and anyone who is familiar with the South African system knows that Nollywood is the closest thing to Africa after Hollywood and it is amazing to be a part of the production.

What should we be expecting from you after Gangs of Lagos?

I’m planning a major fashion show. I’ve also started receiving calls from other filmmakers, which means I will be on your screens more often. All I know is that this new journey is the beginning of positive breakthrough for me; I have begun to earn respect as a result of this new comeback.

The world isn’t ready for what I have in stock in the industry. Will it be right to say Tayo Faniran is back with a bang? Yes oooo!! I am back because I have got my confidence back. Mind you, Big Brother Africa will remain with me and a major part of me forever but my name being attached to only Big Brother Africa makes me seem like a ‘one hit wonder guy’.

And I am more than that, I have so much to offer, I have so much talent. With modesty, the ‘Gangs of Lagos’ is proof that I am actually really talented beyond just being a reality TV star and I have a lot to offer and I have new fans from ‘Gangs of Lagos.’ They are called ‘Nino Gang.’

If you could turn back the hands of the clock, what are the things you would do differently?

I would say God orchestrated my journey and everything has played out the way God wanted it. When it was time for Big Brother Africa to happen, He made it happen. The lessons I learnt during Big Brother Africa are useful to me and they will be useful for ever. My scars are part of my success.

My mistakes, even my regrets are part of my success and what will actually serve as the lessons that will drive me into the more successes that I aspire to achieve. I don’t have any regrets, I like the way the story went, I like the journey is going and I trust God that He is just starting with me.

What do you consider the challenges in the Nigerian movie industry?

Funds. I believe we are more creative than what the world has seen. We can definitely make more magic when we get the right resources. I want to believe the new administration will do something meaningful in the creative industry.

If you have opportunity to change something in the industry, what will it be?

If I were a Dangote or an Otedola, I would have invested about $20 billion in the movie industry. You are also a model. How are you able to hone your skill? I’m a born model. I can model in my sleep. Because I’m a natural model, it shows in anything I do.

What do you consider your interests and competences?

Fashion, film (acting and producing), entrepreneurship and motivating people.